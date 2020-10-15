FAU reports over 200 positive COVID-19 cases, new system shows the virus divided by campus

Out of the cases reported, 210 of the total are students and 17 are employees.

As of Thursday, FAU has counted for 227 positive cumulative COVID-19 cases, which is shown on the university’s virus updates page. Out of the cases reported, 210 of the total are students and 17 are employees.

There are 44 active positive COVID-19 cases, where 37 are students and seven are employees.

The statistics given by the school have become more advanced as the cases have increased. At first, the numbers only showed the number of positive tests between students and employees but when the cases reached over 100, a new feature was added where it showed the “Active COVID-19 Positive cases.”

FAU has added new analytics to their COVID-19 updates page as they exceed over 200 cumulative positive cases. The additional information included is a campus distribution of active and cumulative cases that shows the percentage of cases from Boca Raton, Davie, Jupiter, etc.

Currently, within the cumulative positive cases, 97.8 percent of them are in Boca Raton, 1.3 percent in Jupiter, and the Davie campus and Harbor Branch each have 0.4 percent. When it comes to active cases, 100 percent is in Boca Raton.

FAU Spokesperson Joshua Glanzer stated that the new analytics brings a new level of transparency to the public.

“We started offering a breakdown by campus this week to give our community more information about COVID-19’s presence in our community,” Glanzer said.

Compared to other universities in the state of Florida, the University of Miami has 533 cases, Florida State University has 1558 positive cases, the University of Florida has 3402 cases and as of Oct. 8, and Florida International University has 153 cases per the New York Times.

“Our cumulative campus impact number continues to be one of the lowest among state universities,” Glanzer said. “This is thanks to our community continuing to follow the protocols we have established to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The most recent post on FAU’s update page, dated Oct. 5, talks about the importance of getting flu shots. It mentions how Student Health Services on-campus offer free flu vaccines for “FAU faculty and staff,” but the post mentions how the individual has to make an appointment in advance.

“In order to Protect Your Owl Family, FAU encourages all members of the community to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible,” the FAU COVID-19 updates page says.

The phone numbers for the three clinic locations on each campus can be found here:

Boca Raton: 561-297-3512

Davie: 954-236-1556

Jupiter: 561-799-8678

The University Press will provide daily updates on Twitter because of the rising number of positive coronavirus cases.

Zachary Weinberger is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @ZachWeinberger.