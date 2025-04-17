Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Categories:

FAU students unwind at Program Board Scavenger hunt as finals season approaches

With ice cream, music, and nostalgic fun, FAU’s Boca Raton campus Program Board’s final event of the year gave students a cheerful break from end-of-semester stress.
Julius Demosthenes
Program board officer Isabella Sanossian (left) awarding Maya Desai (right) her prize for finding the golden ticket.
Julius Demosthenes, Staff Writer
April 17, 2025

Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government Program Board held an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt as their final school year event on the housing lawn on Apr. 16. The event featured ice cream, music, and, of course, an egg hunt.

The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt offered Florida Atlantic University students a festive way to unwind before finals week. The event blended childhood nostalgia with much-needed stress relief, creating a cheerful atmosphere during a high-pressure time. 

Mattie Petrone, a sophomore marketing major, along with her friends, enjoyed the scenery of the hunt with their sundaes in hand. 

“I just feel like it’s so fun that FAU does this for the students, and it just makes everyone have a great time,” Petrone said. “I think it’s important to have some really fun activities before exams.”

Isabella Sanossian, a senior marketing major and Program Board officer, worked with other organization members to set up the event: setting up chairs, filling and scattering eggs and decorating. In planning for the event, organizers took time to consider what would resonate most with students during this busy time of year.

“We did a lot of research to figure out what people would like and what would go with the location we have and also with the weather, so we decided to have ice cream for food,” Sanossian said. “We were also to get some music as well.”

The Program Board held the egg hunt to celebrate the upcoming Easter Holiday and provide students a break from studying, especially as final exams loom closer. Jamal Hanna, a freshman film major involved in organizing the event, emphasized the importance of the timing and student well-being 

“We planned it some time ahead. We wanted to make sure that everyone’s schedule was ok so we could come out here and do this together,” Hanna said. “We wanted to do it closer to this time so people can just be open for stress relief.”

The environment seemed to do just that. Students socialized and rejoiced over their ice cream and ate the candy from their egg hunt winnings. Some winners even took home baskets of needed housing essentials for finding the golden ticket in their egg. 

Sanossian called the event a success. Seeing everyone come out, enjoying the fresh air and hunting eggs made her glad that the event “went off without a hitch.”

“It makes me feel really happy,” Sanossian said. “Hunting the eggs makes me happy, and it reminds me of my childhood. So seeing people enjoy it just as much while getting a break from studying for finals is great.”

The event lasted for only a few hours, with students slowly spilling out after the final group finished their hunt. Sanossian hinted that the Program Board has some really exciting events planned for next year. 

“We have some really exciting events planned for next semester. Our team is staying the same, but we’re getting two new chairs. We have our concert bonfire, we cannot reveal our artist yet but that’s coming soon!” Sanossian said.

Julius Demosthenes is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Demosthenes at [email protected] or DM jay_dem0 on Instagram.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Events
FAU Students at the Feb. 20. Live After Dark event hosted by Program Board and Hoot/Wisdom Recording
Live After Dark: FAU Program Board hosts night of student-led music, fun and entertainment
People at the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March in Boca Raton's Mizner park.
'A day on, not a day off': Boca Raton community celebrates MLK day
FAU student participates in the domestic violence awareness activity “Keep It."
Homecoming Hype Up: Promoting spirit and domestic violence awareness
Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show
Gallery: 2024 Sunshine State Classic Step Show
FAU Community Service Club students volunteering at a beach cleanup event in Boca Raton's Red Reef Park.
Trash to treasure: FAU Community Service Club cleans up the beach, rewards volunteers
Spectators were greeted by FAU’s Astronomy Observatory, giving them facts and information about the eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Solar eclipse 2024: FAU community experiences rare phenomenon at watch event
More in Features
Philip "Bluf" Conally in action at one of his first events.
FAU DJ Bluf opens up on navigating the world of music as a student
Specialty drinks offered by Long Story Short (left to right), the Strawberry Glow smoothie, Tiramisu Latte, Matcha Latte with Blueberry and Crème brûlée Latte.
Long Story Short: A cafe fairytale located in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton
Jacob Head (left) and Owen Hill (right) performing together outside of what student's call "Narnia," in between the Culture and Society building and the Breezeway on FAU's Boca Raton campus.
From friends to musical collaborators: FAU freshmen Jacob Head and Owen Hill perform on campus
Upper left to down, Sweets by Dada, Kaitlyn FitLife, Delaney's Customs, and Ti Belle Minks.
Booked and busy: FAU entrepreneurs share their success stories in rigid industry
FAU band performing during halftime at a football game on Sept. 2, 2017.
Marching Owls: How the FAU band prepares preflight
Vinny's Café is located in Boca Raton, FL, offering their TikTok famous chicken caesar wrap.
Vinny’s Café: A local favorite turned viral sensation
More in Student Life
Close view of a Resident Assistant suite in Heritage Park Tower.
More than free housing: The demands and rewards of being an RA
Left to right, Natalie Martinez "Connect Record Store," Melissa Saavedra "Steamy Lit Bookstore," and Sarah Mark "VI Coffee Bar."
Women ready for business: South Florida women entrepreneurs on the rise to success
Grace Stahr, Angel Santiago, and Imani Derivois (left to right) pose together with painted words, stereotypes they have been labeled with.
Different journey, shared experiences: Women of color at FAU share how intersectionality shapes their lives
FAU’s Hoot/Wisdom Recordings studio room.
Hitting higher hoots: FAU musicians reflect on their experiences releasing new music through the university's record label
Student Government Elections Take Place Feb 25. and Feb. 26
Voter’s guide to FAU’s student government candidates
Sister Cindy sharing bible verses and preaching at FAU. Photo by Michael Cook.
#HoNoMo: TikTok sensation Sister Cindy, turns out FAU students in huge crowds