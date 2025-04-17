FAU students unwind at Program Board Scavenger hunt as finals season approaches

Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government Program Board held an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt as their final school year event on the housing lawn on Apr. 16. The event featured ice cream, music, and, of course, an egg hunt.

The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt offered Florida Atlantic University students a festive way to unwind before finals week. The event blended childhood nostalgia with much-needed stress relief, creating a cheerful atmosphere during a high-pressure time.

Mattie Petrone, a sophomore marketing major, along with her friends, enjoyed the scenery of the hunt with their sundaes in hand.

“I just feel like it’s so fun that FAU does this for the students, and it just makes everyone have a great time,” Petrone said. “I think it’s important to have some really fun activities before exams.”

Isabella Sanossian, a senior marketing major and Program Board officer, worked with other organization members to set up the event: setting up chairs, filling and scattering eggs and decorating. In planning for the event, organizers took time to consider what would resonate most with students during this busy time of year.

“We did a lot of research to figure out what people would like and what would go with the location we have and also with the weather, so we decided to have ice cream for food,” Sanossian said. “We were also to get some music as well.”

The Program Board held the egg hunt to celebrate the upcoming Easter Holiday and provide students a break from studying, especially as final exams loom closer. Jamal Hanna, a freshman film major involved in organizing the event, emphasized the importance of the timing and student well-being

“We planned it some time ahead. We wanted to make sure that everyone’s schedule was ok so we could come out here and do this together,” Hanna said. “We wanted to do it closer to this time so people can just be open for stress relief.”

The environment seemed to do just that. Students socialized and rejoiced over their ice cream and ate the candy from their egg hunt winnings. Some winners even took home baskets of needed housing essentials for finding the golden ticket in their egg.

Sanossian called the event a success. Seeing everyone come out, enjoying the fresh air and hunting eggs made her glad that the event “went off without a hitch.”

“It makes me feel really happy,” Sanossian said. “Hunting the eggs makes me happy, and it reminds me of my childhood. So seeing people enjoy it just as much while getting a break from studying for finals is great.”

The event lasted for only a few hours, with students slowly spilling out after the final group finished their hunt. Sanossian hinted that the Program Board has some really exciting events planned for next year.

“We have some really exciting events planned for next semester. Our team is staying the same, but we’re getting two new chairs. We have our concert bonfire, we cannot reveal our artist yet but that’s coming soon!” Sanossian said.

Julius Demosthenes is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For more information on this or other stories, contact Demosthenes at [email protected] or DM jay_dem0 on Instagram.