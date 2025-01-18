Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
SG Senate Meeting: SG tables a funding bill for a new footbridge in Eswatini and appoints three new members

FAU senate members appoint new student leaders and tabled a bill for funding to the Engineers in Action Program.
Madeline Cruz, Contributing Writer
January 18, 2025

Florida Atlantic University’s Student Government held its first senate meeting of the semester on Jan. 16, where they appointed three new student leadership positions and discussed the status of Bill 2024-005, which aims to provide funds for FAU’s Engineer in Action (EIA) bridge team’s latest construction plans.

Project Manager Colby Pankus and Cultural Relations Manager Sidney Moore from the EIA bridge program team presented an overview of the EIA initiative and their plans for a new footbridge in Eswatini during the open forum portion of the meeting.

The mission of the EIA, a nonprofit organization, is creating suspension bridges across the world, mainly in Eswatini, Africa, and Bolivia. During the meeting, Pankus and Moore went over FAU’s success in the past with construction, including four bridges built by the EIA in Eswatini since its establishment in 2020.

“We also have the most recent and longest bridge FAU has built to date: the KaBodali bridge, helping 28,000 people daily,” Pankus said.

Pankus and Moore of EIA noted that the execution of this project not only benefits the people of Eswatini by providing reliable methods of transportation against the country’s heavy rainfall, but also generates recognition for FAU and promotes community leadership and engagement.

During the meeting, the EIA reported that they are preparing to create a footbridge in Eswatini, in the region of Shiselweni, through fundraising efforts and marketing to fund the project.

This, Pankus and Moore said, is their motivation behind passing the bill, as this would fund the construction and related expenses of the bridge project.

However, later in the meeting, Senate members tabled Bill 2024-005 — not receiving an official “passed” or “denied” status — to allow for further deliberation.

Student Government Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Cohen explained the limitations of the bill.

“Things that are like a donation for projects like this unfortunately are not covered,” Cohen said.

Brenda Nelson, SG’s associate director of the budget office, said that the use of activity and service fees for the project would not be permitted, due to the fact that the project does not benefit the general student body.

“[Nelson] did say that the students who go on the trip would be eligible to apply for SG conference travel, which could provide up to $600 per student to go visit for lodging and food, but as far as buying materials for the bridge itself, it would not be allowed,” Cohen said.

Alongside the meeting’s bill focus, the President’s Administrative Cabinet (PAC) report introduced the restart of the nationwide Swipe Out Hunger program at FAU, an organization committed to providing food to struggling college students.

The program was first introduced to FAU in late 2022, and after its termination due to unconfirmed reasons, it has now been restored.

“So now, any FAU student can show their Owl Card at the student activities and involvement desk in Boca and they’ll be able to get two meal swipes per semester,” Cohen said.

SG members also appointed new student leaders, including students Nick Stone, Madison Kaplan, and Sara Botero.

Botero, a political science major, was made executive assistant to the vice president and Stone —who was previously the president’s assistant — is now SG’s supervisor of elections.

“I wanted to take a step up and get more involved in student government,” Stone said in his introductory speech.

Kaplan, a senior at FAU’s honors college, was made director of governmental relations.

“I’m so proud of everybody’s work and everything that we’ve done this semester,” Kaplan said.

The motions to confirm all positions were approved by SG’s senators and followed with an oath to uphold their offices.

Madeline Cruz is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

