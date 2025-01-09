Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Categories:

Student Government explores solutions for scooter storage, campus dining sustainability

FAU’s Student Government discussed adding covered bike racks for electric scooters outside residence halls during a Ways and Means Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Eston Parker III
Photo of bikes and scooters parked at a bike stop outside Heritage Park Towers.
Jada Strayer, Contributing Writer
January 9, 2025

Editor’s note: Benjamin Cohen’s name was removed for incorrect attribution on Jan. 9.

Student Government (SG) is considering purchasing additional covered bike racks for residential buildings on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus in response to recent housing policies restricting electric transportation inside residence halls.

FAU released a move-in guide during the summer 2024 term, stating “electric-powered vehicles are not allowed inside Florida Atlantic Housing buildings. All vehicles, such as electric scooters, must be stored outside at all times and properly secured to outdoor bike racks.”

The conversation emerged during an SG Ways and Means Committee meeting on Wednesday. The committee is responsible for reviewing policies and ensuring they align with SG’s goals and budget priorities. Raymond Adderly explained how in May a residential worker told him he couldn’t bring his electric scooter inside his apartment building. 

“I was pretty upset when this happened… I did send a very strong-worded email/statement to housing about this…” Adderly said. 

He explained that housing officials cited two main reasons for the ban: students bringing rental scooters meant for outdoor use into their rooms and residents riding through hallways, damaging floor tiles. 

The location of these potential bike racks as well as when they will be implemented is currently unclear. 

In other sustainability initiatives, Rules and Policy Committee Chair Jackson Nixon presented a proposal to introduce reusable trays at The Atlantic Dining Hall.

“FAU is a coastal school, so the environment is a big thing,” Nixon said. 

Jada Strayer is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM jadastrayer on Instagram. 

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Photo of the Boca Raton residential hall set to be built in 2026 from the proposal form. Photo courtesy of FAU.
FAU is calling on Owls to name the new Boca Raton residential hall
Roc Bellantoni speaking to FAU’s football team at practice.
Source: Roc Bellantoni’s second departure from FAU, signs with Auburn Tigers
Photo courtesy of iStock.
The crisis in mental health emergency response: Experts call for alternatives to traditional policing
Photo of the empty field where the new residence hall is set to be constructed. (Michael Cook)
Construction for new residence hall on Boca Raton campus will begin soon
Photo by Michelle Friswell.
BOT approves $22 million deal to change FAU football stadium name
Photo courtesy of iStock.
Immigration, reproductive rights among key issues for FAU students heading into Trump’s second term
About the Contributor
Eston Parker III
Eston Parker III, Lead Photographer
Eston Parker III is the Lead Photographer for the University Press and previously served as the Photo Editor for the UP. He is a multimedia journalism major and has been published by various outlets including Sports Illustrated and the Palm Beach Post. You can email him at [email protected] and [email protected] or message him on Instagram @etpiii. www.estonparkeriiimedia.com