Student Government explores solutions for scooter storage, campus dining sustainability

Editor’s note: Benjamin Cohen’s name was removed for incorrect attribution on Jan. 9.

Student Government (SG) is considering purchasing additional covered bike racks for residential buildings on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus in response to recent housing policies restricting electric transportation inside residence halls.

FAU released a move-in guide during the summer 2024 term, stating “electric-powered vehicles are not allowed inside Florida Atlantic Housing buildings. All vehicles, such as electric scooters, must be stored outside at all times and properly secured to outdoor bike racks.”

The conversation emerged during an SG Ways and Means Committee meeting on Wednesday. The committee is responsible for reviewing policies and ensuring they align with SG’s goals and budget priorities. Raymond Adderly explained how in May a residential worker told him he couldn’t bring his electric scooter inside his apartment building.

“I was pretty upset when this happened… I did send a very strong-worded email/statement to housing about this…” Adderly said.

He explained that housing officials cited two main reasons for the ban: students bringing rental scooters meant for outdoor use into their rooms and residents riding through hallways, damaging floor tiles.

The location of these potential bike racks as well as when they will be implemented is currently unclear.

In other sustainability initiatives, Rules and Policy Committee Chair Jackson Nixon presented a proposal to introduce reusable trays at The Atlantic Dining Hall.

“FAU is a coastal school, so the environment is a big thing,” Nixon said.

