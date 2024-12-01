Men’s Basketball: FAU bested by FGCU in heartbreaking buzzer beater

On Nov. 30, Florida Atlantic’s men’s basketball team (4-5) had their first game at home since Nov. 8. They had a two week stretch in Charleston, S.C. for the Field of 68 Tipoff and the Charleston Classic.

In their second buzzer beater of the season, the Owls fell 80-78 to Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles (3-5). With 30 seconds left, guard Kyky Tandy tied up the game but FGCU’s guard Jevin Muniz stepped back in the paint to put away the two and secure the win.

“Obviously disappointed because with all my heart I love being a coach at FAU and losing in the Elly is a tough one for me. That’s not our goal and disappointed. We learn from it, come back and get a win on Wednesday,” said head coach John Jakus. “There were moments of brilliant basketball on offense but we certainly didn’t guard the 3-point line tonight.”

The Owls went into the second half with a twelve point lead but FGCU stepped on the gas both on the offensive and defensive side. They forced 10 turnovers and limited FAU to 26 points.

“I know its tough but I mean we just have to be good every day. It’s a long season so we just can’t keep our head down. We got to move forward and just keep getting better,” said Tandy. He reached his 1,000th career point during the first half of the game.

FAU shot 62.5% from the field and 54.5% beyond the arc, but in the second half their percentages decreased to 29% FG and 27.8% 3-point. The Eagles remained consistent, shooting 48.5% FG and 60% 3-point in the first and during the second, 56.7% FG and 46.2% 3-point.

Owls forward Baba Miller finished the night with 25 points, his highest of the season, 11 rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers.

“Baba’s player development on the offensive end continued to get better…He’s for sure our third point guard beside Leland and Nico, 25 and 11 is very special. It’s really special. Got no qualms with him,” said Jakus.

Florida Atlantic heads back on the road to take on their rivals the Florida International University Panthers (2-5) on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Recap

The Eagles won the tipoff and gathered the first two of the game with a jumper by guard Dallion Johnson. FAU’s Miller quickly found center Matas Vokietaitis who slammed down the dunk in front of the home court fans, 2-2.

Off a pass from out of bounds, FGCU’s forward Michael Duax put down a 3-pointer, marking the teams fourth of the night, 14-6. Following that, the Tandy gathered FAU’s first 3-pointer and Miller came up with one of his own and cut the deficit to two.

Miller went down and stretched for the layup to tie the game. FAU went on a 8-0 run in just over a minute. Forward Tre Caroll fought for back-to-back offensive rebounds and on the third attempt they found forward Kaleb Glenn beyond the arc. His basket gained the Owls their first lead, 21-18 with 11:07.

The Eagles ended their 2:38 scoring drought from a 2-point jumper from center Tristen Guillouette and FAU’s Glenn followed with his signature dunk, 23-21. The Owls continued to extend their lead to eight after Tandy made his second three, 7:19.

Back-to-back shots from Glenn made the score 43-34, hanging on the edge of a double-digit lead. The Owls had made six of their last eight field goals compared to FGCU’s zero of their last four.

FGCU’s field goal finally came from a 2-point jumper by Johnson. FAU guard Niccolo Moretti found guard Ken Evans Jr. beyond the arc and FGCU guard Rahmir Barno drove into the paint for a jumper with one second left in the half, 52-40.

Entering the second, the Eagles brought all the momentum to their side by making their last three field-goals, while FAU remained scoreless. FGCU cut the score to 52-47 but Miller made two free throws to put the Owls back on the board.

Carroll leapt to block the layup from the Eagles’ Daux and the Owls’ Moretti came down with the rebound. He found an open Glenn who made the three, 59-52. Daux came back and this time made the layup to tie the game up for the first time in 18 minutes.

The Owls continued to try threes that wouldn’t go down, they’re on a 3:43 a scoring drought. FGCU’s Barno had a successful drive to the rim, 61-59, then broke out for another one off a steal. Johnson then made a corner three to make their lead seven points.

Walker put it away beyond the arc for the Owls first score in five minutes. He then drove and passed to Vokietaitis who made the layup. The Eagles’ Guillouette followed with a layup of his own with one second on the shot clock, 70-64.

FGCU continued their 3-point strength with forward Rory Stewart making his third of the night, 73-64. FAU’s Walker missed a layup and Miller was there to put it right in, 5:16 left.

SGCU turned the ball over and Walker sprinted away with the ball to quickly find Tandy before an FGCU player could and he made the three 75-70, 2:33. The noise of the crowd began to go insane but the Eagles made a three to match Tandy’s.

Miller made a step-back three to cut the deficit back to five with one minute left. Then, he stole the ball and passed to Walker who lobbed it back to Miller, who slammed down the dunk, 78-75 with 41 seconds to go.

“We have good enough chemistry to understand, like in the fast break, we just play unselfish. He [Walker] could have went and tried to draw a foul or something. He believes in me so that’s what happened,” said Miller.

On the play Walker got injured and had to be walked off with support from his teammates, he did not return to the game.

The Eagles missed their one field goal and after passing around the arc Tandy put up a three to tie the game. With one second left on the clock, FGCU’s Muniz made a 2-point jumper, resulting in FAU falling to another buzzer beater, 80-78.

