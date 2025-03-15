Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Categories:

Men’s Basketball: Four Owls take home American Athletic Conference awards, one takes home three

After navigating through a season with a completely new roster and staff, these Owls showed it takes true heart and dedication to leave their mark on the program.
FAU Athletics
Matas Vokietaitis (left), Devin Vanterpool (middle), and Baba Miller (right) at their game versus Charlotte.
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
March 15, 2025

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) released their regular season awards for the 2024-25 season for men’s basketball on Monday, March 11.

Florida Atlantic University’s men’s basketball (18-15, 10-9 AAC) was eliminated from the AAC Tournament yesterday, March 14, following a closely contested 83-76 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the quarterfinals. 

FAU men’s basketball has made headlines on and off the court this season, with four players earning prestigious conference awards. 

Notably, redshirt junior forward Tre Carroll distinguished himself by securing three individual honors, underscoring his exceptional performance and leadership on the court.

Carroll’s remarkable season was recognized with the following accolades:

Second Team All-Conference: Carroll’s consistent contributions, averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, earned him a spot on the All-Conference Second Team. 

Carroll has played in all 32 games this season and has started 14 games for the Owls.

Co-Most Improved Player: Sharing this honor with North Texas senior forward Moulaye Sissoko, Carroll’s development throughout the season did not go unnoticed. 

From averaging five minutes per game in 2022-23 and eight minutes per game in 2023-24, Carroll averaged 23 minutes a game this season and made his first career start. 

Amir Abdur-Rahim Sportsmanship Award: Carroll was the first award recipient in its inaugural presentation, reflecting his exemplary conduct and sportsmanship. 

The Owls’ success extended beyond Carroll, with other players receiving significant recognition:

Matas Vokietaitis – Freshman of the Year: The 7-foot center from Lithuania immediately impacted his debut season, averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two standout games, including a 21-point performance against UAB. Vokietaitis is also a six-time AAC Freshman of the Week award recipient.

Vokietaitis averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shot 66.9% from the field this season. 

Baba Miller – Second Team All-Conference: The 6-foot-11 junior forward from Spain averaged 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game, showcasing his versatility and earning him a place on the All-Conference Second Team. Miller has started in every game this season for the Owls. 

The Florida State transfer came into this season ready for any challenge that came his way and embodied his leadership role from the minute he stepped foot onto the court at FAU.

Kaleb Glenn – Second Team All-Conference: Coming off the bench, the 6-foot-7 sophomore forward is the Owls’ leading scorer averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, securing his spot on the All-Conference Second Team. 

The University of Louisville transfer has played in every game this season for the Owls coming off the bench. He has contributed to the Owls bench points, which is 15th in the nation with 30.19 bench points per game.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

