Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Categories:

BOT approves $22 million deal to change FAU football stadium name

From “FAU Stadium” to “Flagler Credit Union Stadium,” the change in naming rights for the football stadium means additional revenue for the university.
Photo by Michelle Friswell.
Michael Cook, Managing Editor
December 17, 2024

The Florida-based Flagler Credit Union has secured a multi-million dollar naming rights deal, with approval from the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees, to rename the football stadium from “FAU Stadium” to “Flagler Credit Union Stadium.”

At Tuesday’s special BOT meeting, several board members thanked everyone, both inside and out of the athletics department, who helped throughout the process of finalizing the deal for the stadium’s naming rights change.

“Our athletic director, Brian White, has led the search for and has secured a corporate sponsorship for the naming of the FAU football stadium. This is an impressive deal,” said BOT Chair Piero Bussani in the meeting. 

FAU Interim President Stacy Volnick agreed that “the deal in itself is very impressive, not only for Florida Atlantic but for our conference and for collegiate athletics.”

Vice President & Director of Athletics, Brian White mentioned that this historic deal is the highest in the American Athletic Conference, where the university’s athletics programs compete.

“And finally, this is a company with over $2 billion in assets. So, very strong company that we feel very comfortable partnering with for long term,” White said in the meeting. In addition, he believes the “Flagler” name within Florida is a good choice.

In regard to Henry Flagler’s legacy in the development of tourism in Florida, where he purchased several railway lines that consolidated into the Florida East Coast Railway. The naming of various institutions further cements his remembrance, including Flagler College in St. Augustine, the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach and Flagler County in northeastern Florida.

The 30,000-seat football stadium that opened in 2011 will change its name, but the field itself will remain the same, White clarified. The field is named after Howard Schnellenberger, FAU’s first head football coach, who led the team for 11 seasons and retired the year the stadium opened. 

The “sponsorship” portion of the proposed board action letter states that Flagler Credit Union will pay FAU more than $22 million over 15 years.

On that note, board member Shaun Davis reminded the rest of the board that they’ve been down this road before regarding past similar naming rights agreements for the stadium. In 2013, the BOT voted to rename the stadium after GEO Group, a private prison company based in Boca Raton, for $6 million over 12 years.

However, the company’s background sparked some outrage within the FAU community.

“The company has been the defendant in over a hundred lawsuits involving human rights violation in the past seven years, including sexual mistreatment of inmates and illegal drug smuggling in their detention facilities,” reads a 2013 University Press article. 

According to the proposed board action, FAU will complete the installation of signage before the 2025-26 football season begins. White announced the athletics department will unveil the Flagler Credit Union logo for the stadium at the annual Boca Raton Bowl game on Wednesday. 

Michael Cook is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Photo courtesy of iStock.
Immigration, reproductive rights among key issues for FAU students heading into Trump’s second term
FAUPD officers pulled over a truck on the Boca Raton campus on May 16.
FAU crime statistics reveal increase in car theft, burglary, dating violence
Photo courtesy of Halfpoint from iStock.
Living with an insulin pump: How students manage diabetes while in college
Student members from the Champions Empowering Champions program.
FAU’s safety net for homeless and former foster care youth students
ABC’s "Shark Tank" judges on Dec. 4 in FAU's Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium.
The Sharks swim to paradise: FAU entrepreneurs pitch to ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ judges
Senators discussing topics at the meeting on Dec. 3 at the Boca Raton's College of Engineering and Computer Science building.
‘It went nowhere’: FAU Faculty Senate echoes concerns about presidential search criteria
More in Sports
Guard Jada Moore looking to pass the ball to her teammates in the women’s basketball game versus Kennesaw State
Women’s basketball: In the battle of the Owls FAU gained their fifth victory versus Kennesaw State, 71-56
FAU pitcher Bryan Boully who suffered from the ulnar collateral ligament injury.
FAU pitchers: Their road back to health
FAU’s men’s basketball team holding the third annual Boca Raton MegaBowl trophy. They bested Jacksonville University 85-63 on Dec. 10.
Men’s Basketball: Owls attains a 22-point win over Jacksonville for the MegaBowl trophy
Head coach Zach Kittley posing with a customized jersey with his name on it at his inaugural press conference
A new era: FAU’s new football head coach Zach Kittley holds his inaugural press conference
Guard Mya Perry shooting a three-pointer in the opening game for the FAU Thanksgiving Classic vs. Manhattan
Women’s Basketball: The Lady Owls ‘feast’ on success after an eventful Thanksgiving Classic
FAU Athletics announcement of Zach Kittley as new football head coach.
Football: Zach Kittley is FAU football’s next head coach
More in Top Stories
Devin Ghaness with his walker in a classroom at the FAU Culture and Society building on Aug. 28.
Carrying the weight: Disabled TA uses comedy to break teaching boundaries
Millee, the golden retriever, hanging out of an FAU-themed Christmas stocking (Courtesy of the FAU Instagram).
Wrapping up the year: What FAU students hope to see under the tree (and on campus)
The Indo Grooves dance team at the "NextEra" Diwali Celebration on Nov 12.
Indo-Grooving through paradise: FAU’s first Bollywood fusion dance team on the Boca Raton campus
An image depicting an empty plate and a "help" sign. Eating disorders are psychological conditions that lead to unhealthy eating habits.
Holiday break or breaking point? Addressing food and family pressures in college students
Forward Baba Miller dunking to tie the game against FGCU 78-78 with 30 seconds to go. The Owls ended up falling to a buzzer beater 80-30 on Nov. 30.
Men’s Basketball: FGCU bests FAU in heartbreaking buzzer beater
A Microsoft Copilot-generated image with the prompt "AI FAU OWL." (Courtesy of the AI @ FAU Page)
AI revolution in higher education: College professors navigate new territory
About the Contributor
Michael Cook
Michael Cook, Managing Editor
Michael is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in public relations. His journalism journey began in 2021 when he served as an editor for his high school yearbook and won "Journalist of the Year." He has been with the University Press since fall 2023, starting as a staff writer and later promoted to news editor for the fall 2024 semester. He is also the managing editor for the spring 2025 semester. Michael plans to gain experience in various reporting areas throughout his career, whether in a newsroom or broadcast. However, one of his long-term goals is to work in media law.