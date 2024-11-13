Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Categories:

Women’s Basketball: Education Day at the Elly, along with an Owls win, 50-41

The Lady Owls host their annual Education versus the University of North Florida Ospreys, winning their second consecutive home game this season.
Dylan Vo
Guard Stefanie Ingram driving to the basket and attempting a layup at the women’s basketball home game vs. UNF
Angelina Martell, Staff Writer
November 13, 2024

Florida Atlantic women’s basketball (2-1) played their second home game of the season on Nov. 13 against the University of North Florida Ospreys (1-3). The Owls came out on top 50-41. This game, however, had a more interesting twist: it was FAU’s annual Education Day

“I think the biggest thing for us, it’s just cool seeing the little kids out there. They were having a blast and playing little songs; it’s just fun,” said head coach Jennifer Sullivan. “I think the biggest thing was the day for them. I’m glad they got a chance to participate.”

Guards Erin Rodgers and Ta’Ziah Jenks scored a combined 24 points. Both were elite assets on offense and defense. Jenks put up a double-double, racking up 11 points and 10 rebounds, whereas Rodgers put up 13 and six rebounds.

“No matter what the situation is, I’m just going to find a way to make it impact, whether that is defensively or offensively, crashing the boards,” says Rodgers. “That’s one thing we really try to pursue in games, crashing boards so we can get more possession.

There were seven ties and eight lead changes throughout the game, where FAU spent about 23 minutes with the lead. The Owls racked up an astonishing 48 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals.

Recap

FAU won the opening tip courtesy of forward Alana Rouser and the Owls immediately scored their first basket and three of the game from forward Maria Myklebust. Not too long after, the Ospreys scored and made their first layup off a fast-break.

Guard Erin Rodgers at the line shooting a free throw in the women’s basketball game vs. UNF (Dylan Vo)

The Ospreys were able to keep the game close, keeping the Owls on their toes. 

After about two minutes of unanswered scoring, Jenks scored the Owls’ first basket to put the Owls up with less than one minute remaining in the first quarter. Jenks then followed up on her last scoring possession with a triple. 

The Owls lead 14-9 to end the first quarter. 

The Ospreys scored the first points of the second quarter. However, the Owls remained strong on defense, forcing 11 turnovers on the Ospreys in the first half.

Halfway through the second quarter, guard Sydney Mains went down with an injury and did not return to the game. 

“She hurt her ankle, so I don’t know any more than that. I just know she couldn’t return to the game, and we’ll learn more from the doctors later,” said Sullivan. 

The second quarter remained quiet for the Owls, where they scored their first points just five minutes in. Their first score of the quarter came off a free throw from Rodgers. One minute later, Rodgers scored her first three of the game, extending the Owls’ lead to two points. Rodgers then assisted forward Emaya Lewis with her first points of the game.

The Owls continued to lead at halftime, 22-19.

Off to another slow start, the Owls had some trouble scoring, only putting up six points since the end of the second quarter. They trailed by three points to end the third quarter, 31-28.

Just 40 seconds after the fourth quarter started, guard Mya Perry hit a three to tie the game. The Owls came back hungry and looking for revenge. However, the Ospreys were able to respond, alternating the lead with the Owls.

Guard Jada Moore taking a shot from the three-point line in front of the student section at the women’s basketball Education Day game vs. UNF (Dylan Vo)

As for the offense, the Owls turned it around completely, and the shots started falling one by one. 

In the fourth quarter alone, the Owls made three 3-pointers, the most in one quarter across both teams. FAU proceeded to go on an 8-0 scoring run in just one minute before the Ospreys called a timeout. 

Jenks was a superstar this half, putting up seven rebounds alone for the Owls. 

After a long and hard-fought battle, the Owls were victorious with a 50-41 win over the Ospreys.

The Owls play their next game against Bethune Cookman University in the Elly on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. 

Angelina Martell is a sports staff writer with the University Press. Please email her at [email protected] or reach out on Instagram @angieemartell for more information regarding this or other stories.

