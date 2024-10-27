Men’s Basketball: Owls begin the season with emphatic victory over Saint Leo University

The Florida Atlantic University Owls men’s basketball team tipped off the 2024-25 season emphatically with a 104-53 win in their exhibition game against the Saint Leo University Lions on Saturday.

With five players scoring double-digit points, the team rotated heavily as first-year head coach John Jakus still tests out various rosters ahead of the beginning of the season.

“We wanted to see what we had with different lineup rotations,” said Jakus.

Leading the scoring, center Matas Vokietaitis scored 23 points and collected seven rebounds. Originally from Lithuania, Vokietaitis played in Europe before becoming an Owl. Playing his first game at home in Boca Raton, he spoke on the differences between college and European basketball in the press conference.

“College Basketball feels like everything’s faster,” Vokietaitis said.

The Owls had 12 steals on the night, which Jakus considers to be low, and scored off of many of the resulting fast breaks.

Guard Devin Vanterpool was at the end of a few of those fast breaks with two steals, jamming the ball in for a few quick dunks that the Owls created momentum off of.

“I felt really energetic because I haven’t played in I don’t know how long, but it was really fun,” Vanterpool said.

Forward Tre Carroll also impressed with 21 points on the night, a hot scoring start to the season his teammates believe will continue.

“Y’all better get used to it, now it’s Tre Carroll basketball,” Vanterpool said. “This team’s full of bucket-getters.”

Despite relatively low attendance for the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena which is set to be sold out for the second season in a row as announced at the game, die-hard Owls fans made their presence known. Consistent cheering and defense chants echoed in the arena, with some fans wearing flamingo costumes or face paint.

The Division II Lions had flashes of brilliance and Jakus expressed his respect for the team that faced the Owls in between games against Florida State University and their upcoming game against University of Miami. However, they were no match for the Owls’ offensive onslaught and consistency on defense.

FAU will look to keep their fast start going in another exhibition game against Auburn University on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Recap

FAU’s Vokietaitis towered over Saint Leo, who doesn’t have a designated center on their roster, and easily won the opening tip. He also made the Owls’ first three baskets, a layup and one as well as two other layups. Saint Leo started their game with a fadeaway mid-range shot from the elbow.



Guard Ken Evans Jr. made a 3-pointer to put the Owls in double digits, making the score 12-5 with just under 17 minutes to play in the first half.

Following a steal, guard Niccolo Moretti had a tough layup to put FAU up 16-8, doubling their opponents’ score early in the first quarter. It wasn’t the last time the Owls had a double-digit lead over the Lions. Another steal and subsequent layup put the Owls up double digits again with 14 minutes left to play before halftime.

Guard Leland Walker scored a layup off a spin move and got the foul to make a 3-point play extending the Owls’ lead 22-11. It started a 10-0 FAU run to make it 29-11 before Saint Leo’s next basket.

Center Mantas Kocanas made a contested layup to make the score 35-20 and got a foul shot. His free throw was rebounded by forward Kaleb Glenn before Kocanas once again made a layup.

With just over five minutes left to play in the half, forward Baba Miller dunked over a Saint Leo player to make it 43-24.

During another FAU run, Moretti lobbed the ball to Vokietaitis for an easy layup to increase their lead to 47-24.

Although the Owls shot 54% during the first half, they only shot 1-9 from three. They held Saint Leo to a 29% field goal percentage through the half by FAU’s defense that did not let up in the second half. At halftime, the Owls led 55-29.

With just under 16 minutes to play, Evans Jr. scored a 3-pointer that rolled around the rim first. The crowd was on their feet as the ball bobbled before slowly falling into the basket to extend the Owls’ lead 63-34.

With the score at 67-38, Vanterpool continued the Owls’ consistent defense with a hard block off the glass. A few plays later, Carroll got himself a block with 12 minutes left in the half.

Following a timeout, Glenn got a steal and immediately went behind the back with it before jamming the ball for a fast break dunk to make it 87-46. Moretti lobbed the ball to Vokietaitis again as their connection looked strong on the night. The resulting alley-oop dunk extended the Owls scoring run.

FAU’s domination on the glass continued as Vanterpool picked up an offensive rebound before laying the ball up making the game 97-49.

The Owls continued their late run and doubled Saint Leo’s score to make it 100-49. Making it to 100 thrilled Jakus as he prepares his team for the upcoming season. Carroll topped the game off with a dunk to seal the Owls victory. The final buzzer went off with a scoreline of 104-53.

