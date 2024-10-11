FAU provides free football tickets for Florida residents impacted by the hurricanes

On Thursday, Florida Atlantic Athletics announced that they are providing free football tickets to anyone in Florida who has been affected by the recent hurricanes that barreled through the state.



Florida residents who have been displaced from evacuation orders or impacted in other ways by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton can request four free tickets through a link on Athletics’ website. A state-issued ID is required to obtain the tickets. The offer is only for Saturday’s game against the University of North Texas.

“We extend our deepest condolences to those impacted this week by the devastating weather in our state,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White in the press release. “Our priority has always been to give back to the communities that mean so much to us and we hope that Saturday’s game provides a few hours of normalcy for those impacted.”

The game also is Tri-County Appreciation Day and FAU will be honoring organizations that have a positive impact on their community within Palm Beach, Dade and Broward counties.

According to Katrina McCormack, associate athletic director for communications, FAU has made offers like this one in the past to support the local community.

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X(Twitter) @MeganBruinsma.