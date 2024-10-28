FAU gallery highlights political discourse in ‘Political Circus 2024’ exhibition

Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt Center Gallery is currently a vibrant scene of political artifacts and lively visuals, part of an exhibition titled “Political Circus 2024” on the Boca Raton campus from Oct. 5 to Nov. 24.

The seven-week-long gallery explores political media and culture through the display of artifacts ranging from 2008 to present-day. It was curated by Jane Caputi, FAU Women and Gender Studies professor, and Rockford Projects by Lisa Rockford, an art curator who collaborates with various gallery venues to organize art events and exhibitions. The opening reception took place on Oct. 15.

According to a statement from the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the gallery “aims to spark dialogue and critical reflection on American politics and culture… ‘Political Circus 2024’ invites visitors to consider how popular culture reflects and shapes the ongoing process of ‘making and remaking America,’ contributing to discussions about truth, desirability, and the nation’s future.”

Split into divisions — “The Circus,” “Anti Status Quo,” “Craftivism,” and “Unraveled” — the Political Circus uses artwork to showcase various themes including patriotism, consumerism, power and social justice issues. The gallery team also hosted interdisciplinary panel discussions on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 featuring presentations from professors from the Sociology, Art History and Social Justice departments for a full audience of students, faculty and public spectators.

The first panel, entitled “The Political Circus, Human Rights and Presidential Campaigns (2008-2024),” discussed human rights in relation to the current presidential election, including reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

The second panel, entitled “Come Join the (Political) Circus,” included discussions from gallery curator, Caputi, doctoral students and professors regarding issues of race, popular and digital culture and rhetoric within political campaigns.

Viewers are introduced to the artworks immediately upon entry. Behind an inflatable eagle-shaped archway, gallery visitors are welcomed to an array of political paraphernalia. Red, white and blue veil the walls, and a parade of themed artifacts such as flags, pins, comics and posters are placed throughout the gallery.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump star in the exhibit, their images replicated on various artifacts. Flags that read “Kamala Harris For The People” and “Trump 2024; Make Votes Count Again” are just a few figures pinned to the walls.

Some artifacts also include graphic imagery and language to address the often harsh use of media and rhetoric in political campaigns. Political Circus panelist Robert Caputi, discussed this phenomenon, calling it the “crisis of civility” or “mean wars” in political campaigns.

Phrases like “Kamala is BRAT” are stamped onto bright green printed T-shirts, and a mugshot image of Trump are just a few pieces of media displayed at the gallery. Such artifacts nod to popular and digital cultures’ presence within the political sphere.

Panelist Jordan Thompson explored the use of what she called “meme wars,” or the use of memes and digital artifacts in political campaigns. She defined memes as “cultural elements spread from person to person through replication,” noting the way that memes are used to tell stories about elections and “express disappointment” in candidates.

“I think that these sorts of conversations are really important to be held in a public space because not only did we have a lot of great questions, we had a lot of great dialogue, and I hope that it inspires people to participate in democracy and just be aware of everything that’s going on,” Thompson said.

Kenzie Cameron, a junior secondary English education major who attended the panel, emphasized how well the exhibition represented current political trends.

“I think they did a really good job of keeping up with the modernity of the election this year, especially with memes and the rising tensions between the two parties,” she said.

Cameron also shared her appreciation for the unbiased nature of the discussions. “… They did a really good job of keeping it as unbiased as possible while also considering the history behind each motivation of the political parties,” she said.

The gallery will be open for viewing with free admission until Nov 4. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

