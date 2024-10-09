An identify refresh: From ‘FAU’ to ‘Florida Atlantic’

“FAU” is now “Florida Atlantic”—but is it really?

The Division of Public Affairs at Florida Atlantic University released its Visual Standards and Messaging manual in early January, which included a strategic update to its visual identity—shifting from “FAU” to “Florida Atlantic.”

The rollout has been slower than expected, with remnants of the old logo still visible across campus. Dexter LaMont, FAU’s assistant vice president for brand development, stated in an Aug. 12 email that the plans for updating the old FAU signage are still in development.

A Feb. 12 email newsletter from FAU’s Division of Public Affairs that was distributed to all campus employees reads, “The strategic adjustments capitalize on the national attention received by Florida Atlantic in recent years as the institution continues its upward trajectory in academic excellence, research innovation, community engagement and athletic success.”

FAU spokesperson Jonathan Fraysure clarified that this is not a rebranding effort. Still, this update will emphasize the name “Florida Atlantic” to avoid confusion with Florida International University (FIU). FIU’s media relations department did not respond in time for publication.

According to Fraysure, the Division of Public Affairs has been developing this visual brand update since spring 2022. The initiative gained momentum after the FAU men’s basketball team’s success in the 2023 National Collegiate Athletics Association Tournament, significantly boosting the university’s brand awareness regionally and nationally.

He also added that a single primary logo will represent the entire institution, including athletics for the first time in the university’s history. This logo will feature a standalone owl head that represents a burrowing owl, which is small with a round head and prominent eyebrows.

According to the manual, Florida Atlantic’s Boca Raton campus has been a burrowing owl sanctuary since 1971, offering a safe nesting environment due to the minimal presence of predators near the Boca Raton airport. The manual also stated that the updated logo features “FAU Blue” and “FAU Red” as its primary colors and should be accompanied by Avenir typography.

FAU marketing professor Hong Yuan points out that adopting a distinct name and logo will provide clear differentiation in the marketplace.

“I believe the consistent use of the new name and logo will not only enhance recognition and loyalty but will also create a stronger emotional connection with the university’s community,” said Yuan in an email to the University Press on July 22.

Hong stressed that alumni who are attached to the university’s old image might oppose changes. She added that clear and consistent messaging is crucial for the strategy to succeed.

“Engaging stakeholders, including students, faculty and alumni in the process will foster a sense of ownership and clarity,” Hong said. “Regular updates and transparent discussions will further mitigate confusion and reinforce the university’s commitment to its legacy while embracing a contemporary identity.”

She suggested that this could be achieved by presenting changes as enhancements rather than complete transformations.

Ann Root, a strategic brand marketing professor at FAU, mentioned that while consumers often resist change, branding is more about the message than the logo.

According to the manual, the university’s brand position states, “Florida Atlantic University offers a transformative education that prepares students for success in a rapidly changing world. Through cutting-edge research, the University tackles some of humanity’s most challenging problems, addressing issues that impact Florida, our nation and beyond.”

Root said this update takes a different approach from the trend where established brands often use abbreviations and acronyms like “FAU.”

“The old logo using ‘FAU’ is prevalent on most logo wear that faculty, staff, students, alumni and donors currently wear,” said Root in an email to the UP on July 23. “So, it is not going to disappear. And there will be a cost to the organizations on campus who now have to purchase new logo items.”

Marc Bernstein, FAU bookstore’s general merchandise market leader of five years, has witnessed the changes firsthand. He explained that this is the first major branding refresh he’s encountered.

“It’s been kind of slow because not every vendor was attuned to doing it at the right time,” Bernstein said, noting that the store still receives some items with the old logo. He said the bookstore responded with massive markdowns last spring, clearing out old merchandise with discounts of up to 75% off.

“Almost everything had to change,” he said, describing the process as one of the bookstore’s biggest challenges.

To Bernstein, the refresh is “the best-kept secret in America,” as he noticed most people he’s met in the bookstore were unaware of the change until they saw the new merchandise.

He even highlights the new products when interacting with customers saying, “That’s our new shirt… That’s our new branding.”

The transition to the new branding has been largely successful, according to Bernstein, who emphasized the widespread approval: “Everybody welcomed the refresh.”

Retail partners have until the end of the year to sell through merchandise with the old logo, according to a June 14 email from Fraysure.

Fraysure added that university staff are reviewing signage across all campuses and sharing the details of any visual changes. He wrote that the updates would not impact campus culture or community traditions, including the “F-A-U” chant at sports games.

In an Aug. 8 email, Fraysure confirmed that there are no current plans to replace the stadium seats bearing the “FAU” lettering, nor is there any further information regarding other potential changes at this time.

However, despite brands like Champion being the first to adopt the new logo, remnants of the old brand identity persist. “FAU” logos can still be seen in the football stadium and Student Union.

Another challenge of the identity refresh is how people refer to the school. Bernstein himself admitted he still sometimes refers to the university as “FAU.”

“I try to say ‘Florida Atlantic’ all the time,” he said.

This story is in the UP’s latest issue, “Unmasking the Facts: Things you may not know about FAU.” The issue can be found physically in the distribution boxes around the Boca Raton campus or in the Student Union room 214.

Michael Cook is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

Laurie Mermet is the Student Life Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM laurie.mmt on Instagram.