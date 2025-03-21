Non-FAU ministry members host ‘Jesus March’ on Boca Raton campus

Non-Florida Atlantic University individuals marched at the Boca Raton campus on March 20 as part of the “Jesus March Tour,” held by Revival Florida, a Christian ministry based in Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

FAU was the first stop, where the ministry aimed to fill the campus with evangelism to spread Christianity, a religion based on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. The ministry plans to visit five other major Florida universities throughout the spring semester. Dylan Reinhardt, the leader of the march and founder of the ministry, explained that God was calling them to preach specifically to college students at Florida Atlantic.

“Our heart is for Gen Z. We believe God is going to save Gen Z from suicide, depression, drunkenness, addiction, bondage and hopelessness,” said Reinhardt, stating that the mission of the marches is to release a sound of worship and prayer to bring hope to a “lost and dying generation.”

Reinhardt explained that their vision is to impact everyone from young to old around them with the love of Jesus. Tony Hetu, one of the ministry members held a red flag with white-colored text that read “Jesus is King” in the air, which captivated FAU student Stephan Fuschich as he walked out of the Boca Raton Recreation and Fitness Center.

Fuschich, a born-and-raised Christian, sought to see what was happening under the waving flag. He found the ministry group of about 20 people worshiping Jesus as they sang gospel music accompanied by the harmony of guitars and drums. Others of the group held handwritten signs, such as “Jesus loves you” and “FAU needs Jesus.”

“I’m glad to see that at least somebody is making an effort to spread the word,” Fuschich said as the experience left him spiritually moved. He expressed a need for a religious movement of this sort in this day and age, not just on the FAU campus but on every college campus in the United States.

The marchers shouted, “Jesus for FAU,” before they made their journey from the Campus Recreation Center to the end of the Breezeway, a walk of about seven minutes. With some students joining along the way, the group ended up in the outdoor area between Heritage Park Towers and the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters building to continue the worship.

While students were studying in the area, some were undisturbed by the noise, and those uninterested in the worship walked past, continuing on with their day; ministry members would approach those who stopped to join or watch from a distance and attempt to pray with them.

As FAU senior Samirah LaRosa was leaving her French class, she saw the group worshiping and spontaneously decided to set down her books and join in dancing with her hands held high. LaRosa seized the moment to be surrounded by fellowship with like-minded people and to praise Jesus, her Lord and Savior.

“I just took it as an opportunity to come out here and praise the Lord with them. To God be the glory,” LaRosa said, feeling the worship as she continued to her next class, with tears in her eyes, as she felt the Holy Spirit speaking to her during the time of worship.

