Women’s Soccer: Owls gain their first AAC win over Charlotte 49ers, 2-1

On Sept. 19, Florida Atlantic University Owls women’s soccer (2-5-2, 1-0 AAC) gained their second win of the season and first American Athletic Conference (AAC) win of the season after defeating the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (1-6-3, 1-1 AAC), 2-1.

This match marks the second time Florida Atlantic competed against the 49ers in the AAC. Historically, FAU has dominated the 49ers, with a record of 7-2-3 dating back to both school’s days in Conference-USA.

Both teams approached the match, aware it would be a tough contest, as it marked the Owls’ first home conference game of the 2024 season. Last season, FAU had an overall record of 8-7-5, while Charlotte went 9-7-4.

“I am pleased with our effort; scored two set-piece goals which we have been working on… Kind of disappointed we gave up a goal at the end, but pleased with the first conference win of the season,” head coach Patrick Baker said.

Recap

The game was set to start at 7 p.m., but was delayed until 8:30 p.m. due to rain. Charlotte kicked off the match with possession.

During the first five minutes of play, FAU had two missed opportunities on goal. However, the momentum shifted quickly. The first goal was a successful freekick by FAU forward Sloane Young, assisted by midfielder Emmy Schleifer at the eight minute mark.

Charlotte struggled to keep the ball in bounds throughout the game, allowing greater possession time for FAU. This resulted in a second goal by Schleifer, assisted by defender Daniella Diaz on a corner kick.

A two player collision occurred between FAU defender Jodi Smith and Charlotte defender Kandis Calvin, leading to an injury time out. Going into halftime, FAU led 2-0.

At the start of the second half, Schleifer had an opportunity with a corner kick and came up short. She continued the positive momentum for FAU.

Charlotte defender Serena Spitz attempted a shot on goal, but FAU goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez made the save.

Midway through the second half, Charlotte midfielder Braelynn Francher received a yellow card for delaying the restart of play.

With under nine minutes to go, Charlotte capitalized off a corner kick by defender Grace Keighley to forward Addyson Earl,closing the score gap to 2-1.

With 30 seconds left, goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez blocked Charlotte’s final shot made by Charlotte and preserved the win for the Owls. They ended with a final score of 2-1.

This win marks the second victory in a row, following a 4-0 win against Southeast Missouri State University (0-6).

FAU will be back at home on Sept. 26 to play the University of South Florida Bulls at 7 p.m.

Kariana Aponte is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected].