Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Women’s Soccer: Owls gain their first AAC win over Charlotte 49ers, 2-1

The Florida Atlantic women’s soccer team hosted the Charlotte 49ers in their inaugural home conference match of the 2024 season.
Keira Arimenta
FAU defender Leila Etemadi in their home game on Sept. 15 against Southeastern Missouri State.
Kariana Aponte, Contributing Writer
September 20, 2024

On Sept. 19, Florida Atlantic University Owls women’s soccer (2-5-2, 1-0 AAC) gained their second win of the season and first American Athletic Conference (AAC) win of the season after defeating the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (1-6-3, 1-1 AAC), 2-1.

This match marks the second time Florida Atlantic competed against the 49ers in the AAC. Historically, FAU has dominated the 49ers, with a record of 7-2-3 dating back to both school’s days in Conference-USA.  

Both teams approached the match, aware it would be a tough contest, as it marked the Owls’ first home conference game of the 2024 season. Last season, FAU had an overall record of 8-7-5, while Charlotte went 9-7-4

“I am pleased with our effort; scored two set-piece goals which we have been working on… Kind of disappointed we gave up a goal at the end, but pleased with the first conference win of the season,” head coach Patrick Baker said. 

Recap

The game was set to start at 7 p.m., but was delayed until 8:30 p.m. due to rain. Charlotte kicked off the match with possession. 

During the first five minutes of play, FAU had two missed opportunities on goal. However,  the momentum shifted quickly. The first goal was a successful freekick by FAU forward Sloane Young, assisted by midfielder Emmy Schleifer at the eight minute mark. 

Charlotte struggled to keep the ball in bounds throughout the game, allowing greater possession time for FAU. This resulted in a second goal by Schleifer, assisted by defender Daniella Diaz on a corner kick.

A two player collision occurred between FAU defender Jodi Smith and Charlotte defender Kandis Calvin, leading to an injury time out. Going into halftime, FAU led 2-0. 

At the start of the second half, Schleifer had an opportunity with a corner kick and came up short. She continued the positive momentum for FAU. 

Charlotte defender Serena Spitz attempted a shot on goal, but FAU goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez made the save. 

Midway through the second half, Charlotte midfielder Braelynn Francher received a yellow card for delaying the restart of play.

With under nine minutes to go, Charlotte capitalized off a corner kick by defender Grace Keighley to forward Addyson Earl,closing the score gap to 2-1.  

With 30 seconds left, goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez blocked Charlotte’s final shot made by Charlotte and preserved the win for the Owls. They ended with a final score of 2-1. 

This win marks the second victory in a row, following a 4-0 win against Southeast Missouri State University (0-6). 

FAU will be back at home on Sept. 26 to play the University of South Florida Bulls at 7 p.m. 

Kariana Aponte is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Florida Atlantic getting tackled in their rivalry game against Florida International on Sept. 14,2024.
Staff Predictions: Owls set their eyes on second win against Huskies
FAU lines up with FIU for 21st annual Shula Bowl at the Howard Schnellenberger Field on September 14, 2024.
Gallery: 2024 Shula Bowl
FAU Athletics announcements for new softball assistant coaches Katelynn de Leon and Shelby Petik.
Softball: Owls bring in two new assistant coaches ahead of the 2024-25 season
Center Matas Vokietaitis (8) going up against forward Tre Carroll (12) in an open practice for students on Sept. 17, 2024.
Men’s Basketball: Students got a first look at the new team in today's open practice
FAU and FIU at the line of scrimmage during the 2024 Don Shula Bowl
Football: FAU wins the Shula Bowl 38-20 against long-time rival FIU
Owls forward Tre Carroll shooting a free throw in their home game against Tulsa Feb. 2, 2024.
Men’s Basketball: Overview of the 2024-25 non-conference schedule
More in Top Stories
Boca Campus Governor Raymond Adderly at the Governor’s Address on Sept. 18.
Governor’s Address: Raymond Adderly tackles parking concerns and more
Journalists Emily Bazelon and Katie Phang hosting FAU's event "The Constitution Today" on Sept. 17.
FAU Constitution Day speakers on Supreme Court’s role in U.S. politics, society: ‘They’re cherry-picking history’
Students being taught an Afrobeat line dance by Daniella Dara Coby at Program Board's "Afrobeats Dance and Dine" event on Sept. 17.
FAU students enjoy multicultural food, dance lessons at Program Board Afrobeat event
A head sculpture displayed in the front of the “Rock, Paper, Chisel" exhibit.
Ritter Art Gallery’s ‘Rock, Paper, Chisel’ exhibit offers hands-on learning experience for students
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.
Florida Atlantic receives $2.6 million for Hillel expansion
A headshot of Nick Pecora in his USA Deaf National Hockey Team uniform.
Defying silence: Nick Pecora represents FAU on USA National Deaf Hockey Team
More in Women's Soccer
FAU vs FIU
Women’s Soccer: Owls take a 2-0 loss against FIU
FAU junior forward Drew Dempsey (#8) and SMU senior midfielder Mackenzie Rudden (#8) fighting for the ball during the Owls' 3-0 loss to the Mustangs in the semifinals of the AAC Women's Soccer Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU eliminated by SMU in semifinals
FAU women's soccer players celebrating senior midfielder Molly Setsma's (#29) second-half goal against the 2-seed University of South Florida (USF) Bulls. The Owls won 1-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU upsets USF in AAC Tournament Quarterfinals
FAU freshman forward Olivia Bori (#14) playing against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during the Owls' 1-1 tie on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU loses on the road in season finale
FAU junior midfielder Sofia Voldby (#18) advancing the ball against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers during the Owls' 1-1 tied game against the Blazers on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU wins away game against Rice
FAU sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir (#21) and teammates celebrate Simonardottir's goal, tying the game up against the University of North Texas on Oct. 15, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU ties at home against North Texas