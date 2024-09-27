Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Staff Predictions: Pressures on the Owls to gain their second win against Seahawks

The UP sports staff makes their predictions for Saturday’s home game against Wagner University.
Defensive lineman Prince James Boyd lining up at the University of Connecticut on Sept. 21.
FAU Athletics
Defensive lineman Prince James Boyd lining up at the University of Connecticut on Sept. 21.
JD Delcastillo, Alexander Tabares, and Morgan Larkins
September 27, 2024

On Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls’ football team (1-3, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) is hosting the Wagner University Seahawks (2-2) during Owl Family Weekend. The game starts at 6 p.m. This is the Owls’ last game before heading into their bye week and beginning conference play. 

Last weekend, FAU traveled to East Hartford, Conn. The team lost 48-14 to the University of Connecticut (2-2). UConn dominated the entire game, with a time of possession of 41 minutes, while FAU had 18 minutes. Entering halftime the Huskies led 17-0. The Owls had some offensive action in the second half after running back C.J. Campbell Jr. brought in two rushing touchdowns. 

Here are the University Press sports staff predictions for Saturday’s Wagner game. 

JD Delcastillo, Managing Editor

Man. After predicting a measly 6-6 season back in August, I’m now inclined to believe this team won’t surpass their last season win total of four. The Owls got absolutely demolished by a school who’s currently the reigning back-to-back national champion in basketball. 

FAU allowed the Huskies to put up a record-setting performance in the run game. The Owls gave up 423 rushing yards and 156 rushing yards each to UConn’s two running backs, Durell Robinson and Mel Brown. Although fans didn’t know what to expect from the offense coming into the season, the defense was meant to be the silver lining for the team. 

Fast forward to Week Five and FAU is the worst rushing defense in terms of yardage in the AAC, giving up an average of 6.3 yards a play. If my math is correct, the team is allowing a first down every two plays. However, it’s hard to stop an opposing offense from driving down the field when your own offense can’t stay on it. The Owls have the third worst time of possession in the AAC for an average of 26:40.

With the team looking to switch things up with a quarterback change, according to University Press alumnus Cameron Priester, it couldn’t have happened at a better time. Wagner, an inferior Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team, currently sits at 2-2 on the season, and is coming off a 14-21 loss against Robert Morris University. This should bode well for the team, and provide the perfect opportunity as a “get right” game before the Owls step into the bye week.

It’s Owl Family Weekend. With TikTok sensations AJ and Big Justice rallying the fan base and walking the team out, I’m willing to give FAU football the benefit of the doubt that those two will be the only joke on the field this Saturday.

Prediction: FAU 28, Wagner 7

Alexander Tabares, Staff Writer

Following a poor performance against UConn that saw the Huskies break their school’s rushing record, The Owls are searching for their second win of the season against Wagner-and I think they’ll get it. 

Despite Wagner’s superior record, FAU has played a much tougher string of matchups. I think the Owls will also have a chip on their shoulder after the surprising blowout last weekend to UConn.

According to ESPN analytics, FAU has a 96.8% chance of victory on Saturday, but I don’t think it will be that easy. The Owls’ defensive line has been tested repeatedly against teams like Army and UConn.  FAU has shown that they aren’t able to stand up to the pressure.  

FAU’s head coach Tom Herman even said, “I didn’t see that coming,” after the recent defeat to UConn. 

However, I think this week will mark a turning point for the team’s defense. After a performance worth forgetting last week, the team will look to tighten up their defense and stop the opposition’s run game more effectively.

What better of a game to bounce back with a big win, a “BOOOOOM,” if you will, than AJ and Big Justice Day. The father-son duo are local social media influencers that will be in attendance for the Owls’ Family Weekend. With our hometown heroes in attendance, the Owls are bound to make it two wins in five games, with a dominant performance over the Wagner Seahawks.

Prediction: FAU 36, Wagner 14

Morgan Larkins, Staff Writer 

FAU is looking to get back on the winning side of things after a poor performance against UConn. Wagner is FAU’s next opponent that plays in the Northeast Conference at the FCS level. 

Although Wagner’s 2-2 record is greater than FAU’s, the teams Wagner plays against are far inferior. Wagner has never beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent in their program’s history. So, I find it hard to believe that they will beat FAU, an FBS team.

FAU faced Wagner twice in their history. The first matchup was in 2012, which resulted in a 7-3 victory for the Owls. The second time was in 2019 with a 42-7 blowout win for the Owls. 

The FAU offense should look out for Wagner’s leading tackler, defensive back Justin Reilly. He leads the team with 21 tackles and a monster performance last week against Robert Morris University with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. 

At the end of the day, FAU is in the FBS and Wagner is in the FCS. The talent will be far too superior for Wagner to handle.

Prediction: FAU 27, Wagner 10

For more information regarding this or other stories email [email protected] or DM the staff on Instagram: JD Delcastillo (@jd.delcastillo), Alexander Tabares (@alextabaresof), Morgan Larkins (@mj_larkins).

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU linebacker Jackson Ambush bringing down a UConn player in the Owls 48-14 defeat on Sept. 21.
Football: UConn Huskies run through FAU Owls in 48-14 loss
Florida Atlantic getting tackled in their rivalry game against Florida International on Sept. 14,2024.
Staff Predictions: Owls set their eyes on second win against Huskies
FAU lines up with FIU for 21st annual Shula Bowl at the Howard Schnellenberger Field on September 14, 2024.
Gallery: 2024 Shula Bowl
FAU and FIU at the line of scrimmage during the 2024 Don Shula Bowl
Football: FAU wins the Shula Bowl 38-20 against long-time rival FIU
N'kosi Perry catching the snap for their next play against FIU on Nov. 12, 2022.
Staff Predictions: FAU to gain first season win in Shula Bowl
FAU players posing around the 2022 Don Shula Bowl trophy after defeating FIU 52-7.
FAU vs. FIU: The battle of South Florida football
More in Sports
VI Coffee Bar cup inside of the cafe.
FAU basketball forward Tre Carroll lands NIL deal with local coffee bar
Florida Atlantic’s defensive specialist Brianna Anderson passing the ball to outside and right side hitter Valeria Rosado in their game on Sept. 20, 2024 against Mercer University.
Women’s Volleyball: Owls win 2024 Owls Paradise Classic, 3-0
FAU defender Leila Etemadi in their home game on Sept. 15 against Southeastern Missouri State.
Women’s Soccer: Owls gain their first AAC win over Charlotte 49ers, 2-1
FAU Athletics announcements for new softball assistant coaches Katelynn de Leon and Shelby Petik.
Softball: Owls bring in two new assistant coaches ahead of the 2024-25 season
Center Matas Vokietaitis (8) going up against forward Tre Carroll (12) in an open practice for students on Sept. 17, 2024.
Men’s Basketball: Students got a first look at the new team in Tuesday's open practice
Owls forward Tre Carroll shooting a free throw in their home game against Tulsa Feb. 2, 2024.
Men’s Basketball: Overview of the 2024-25 non-conference schedule
More in Top Stories
Photo by Michael Cook.
FAU moves up ladder with two national rankings
Students and faculty outside the FAU Social Work and Criminal Justice building for the “Breezeway Dialogues” on Sept. 25.
FAU's Breezeway Dialogues spark debate on legalizing weed in Florida
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee's website.
‘We don’t have the final timeline’: FAU Presidential Search Committee approves two vital documents
Photo courtesy from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hurricane Helene shuts down all Florida Atlantic University campus operations
Students listen as Lauren Oback, the assistant director of Hillel, talks about the Fourth Amendment at the "Hannah's Night Owl Nosh" event.
Hillel staff at FAU create safe space for students to discuss election politics
FAU Indian students at the “Ganesh Chaturthi" event on Sept. 12.
‘USA is a land of opportunities’: Indian students find success and community at FAU
About the Contributor
JD Delcastillo
JD Delcastillo, Managing Editor
JD is a senior multimedia journalism major with a minor in sports studies and digital marketing. Since high school, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in the sports industry. He's published work in magazines, started his own sports newsletter, and currently interns with ESPN West Palm.