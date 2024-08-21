The NCAA’s approval of on-field sponsor logos and its impact on FAU football

In early June, the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) approved using on-field sponsor logos for football games, which will be implemented for the 2024 season. This decision, aimed at generating additional revenue for athletic programs, has a nationwide application for division I, II and III schools.

Colleges can choose to implement three logos—one larger logo at the 50-yard line and two smaller-scale advertisements anywhere on the field.

“It’s created a more professional level, atmosphere and experience,” said RJ Martino, Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Sports Properties general manager. “It’s really great for the program because it generates revenue for FAU athletics to support the many different initiatives we have with all of our teams.”

Brian White, FAU’s vice president and director of athletics, explained that FAU is actively trying to utilize the NCAA change and include on-field logos. Playfly, FAU’s multimedia rights holder, has grown sponsorship revenue by 75% in the first year, White says. They are working with Playfly to identify a sponsor that aligns with their mission for the stadium.

The NCAA believes introducing on-field sponsor logos will provide a significant financial boost to college football programs. For FAU, this means a possible rush of sponsorship dollars that can be reinvested into the athletic department, says Stephen Engle, FAU’s NCAA faculty representative.

“I think it’s a great way to add some additional financial components that will ultimately enhance the student-athlete experience as much as we can,” said Engle, “Any additional dollars we pour back into the enterprise to help our student-athletes, whether it’s for field maintenance, equipment or programmatic needs. It’s all about helping them.”

Impact on athletic programs

Engle believes the logos will give FAU athletic programs “greater exposure,” as the presence of reputable brands associated with FAU football can enhance the program’s stature. This makes it more attractive to prospective recruits, which helps build and maintain stronger teams in the future.

“[It] helps make FAU attractive and competitive on a number of levels,” said Engle.

Brand partnerships and community engagement

On-field logo sponsorships also offer national exposure for the brands being represented, Martino noted, through broadcasts on ESPN or local levels. At least five of the Owls games will be on national television for the 2024 season — four games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN+, two on CBS Sports and the season opener against Michigan State University on the Big Ten Network.

Martino emphasized that these sponsorships are more than just logos on the field.

“We do a needs analysis with companies to find out what they’re trying to accomplish, whether it’s national exposure, local branding or community impact,” said Martino. “We then build customized programs that might include social media campaigns, digital impressions or even community-focused initiatives like supporting local charities.”

The opportunity to feature sponsor logos on the field can create deeper partnerships between FAU and local businesses. These collaborations can extend beyond the football season, involving community engagement initiatives, joint marketing campaigns and support for local causes.

Sophia Rodriguez is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @sophiaa.rodriguez_.