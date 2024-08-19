Editor’s Letter: ‘Welcome to the UP’s new era’

Dear Florida Atlantic University community,

I am Sofia De La Espriella, and I am honored to address you as the new editor-in-chief of the University Press for the fall 2024 semester. I was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and transferred to FAU two years ago from Pontifical Javierian University as a senior studying Journalism. It was one of the best decisions of my life, yet moving to America from my home country felt like starting from scratch.

My journey to this position has been shaped by the unique challenges of managing cultural differences, language difficulties, financial constraints and being far from home. Each obstacle has strengthened my passion for journalism, which I have felt since childhood and is rooted in my Colombian heritage.

I remember my first conversation with a former UP editor-in-chief when I joined as a writer. At the time, I didn’t fully grasp how serious a student newspaper was, nor did I understand the complexities of the American higher education system.

My English was still shaky, and my nerves often left me silent. But two years ago, I made the decision—to learn. I committed to learning as much as possible, being inquisitive, asking what I thought were silly or tough questions, and always listening.

The UP has given me more than I could ever put into words. I began as a contributing writer, then received a permanent spot as a staff writer on the team. I later became news editor for a year, and in May, I was elected editor-in-chief. It has been a place of growth, learning and discovery. Because of what the UP has given me, I now feel a strong obligation to give back.

I’m still an international student, but no one who truly understands that diversity means more than just numbers—it means hearing and representing everyone. This is what I will strive to do as your editor-in-chief.

I am also incredibly honored and grateful to have an amazing team working by my side, making all our dreams as student journalists a reality. We are ambitious, we are eager to be better and we are united in serving the FAU community.

This semester, we face crucial topics that will define the future of our university and beyond. We’re entering a new presidential search after the previous failed because of policy issues and political interference. As we start the semester, there is still no clarity on how this search will be more transparent than the last.

We are also approaching one of the most significant elections in the country’s history while living in a state undergoing major transformation. Our duty at the UP is to cover these events with the depth, honesty and determination they demand.

Throughout this semester, the UP is undergoing transformational changes as well, aimed at expanding our reporting scale and sharpening our skills. Our goal is to connect more deeply with you and the community. We are here to ask the tough questions, seek answers from FAU officials and break down the stories that matter most. We want to help you connect the dots in an ever-complex world.

At FAU, we are not just students; we are future leaders, both personally and professionally. We are learning to lead with passion, transparency and ethics. To achieve our goals, we must be informed—and this is our commitment to you through the UP. We ask for your trust, your readership and your feedback. Hold us accountable, and let’s build a strong relationship together.

