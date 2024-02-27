Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Motor vehicle collision at NW 20th Street and East University Drive resulted in rollover on Feb. 16 around 2 p.m.

SUV flipped over in collision on FAU campus • 2058 Views

2
Participants of the SSI FAU walkout on Jan 18. posing with signs. Photo courtesy of @ssi_movement on Instagram.

FAU students hold walkout in remembrance of Hamas attacks, call for release of hostages • 1169 Views

3
Giancarlo Rosado (#3), warming up before FAUs 90-74 win against the College of Charleston, Dec. 2 2023.

COLUMN: With Rosado out, it’s next man up for FAU Men’s Basketball • 753 Views

4
Cover of “16 Carriages,” courtesy of Apple Music.

Music Review: “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce • 462 Views

5
Headshot of Piero Bussani. Courtesy of FAUs website.

FAU Board of Trustees chair resigns, board names new chair • 377 Views

From JUCO to East Regional Champion: Brandon Weatherspoon’s basketball journey

From Holmes Community College to a Final Four with the Owls, Brandon Weatherspoon, one of three seniors on FAU’s basketball team, has come a long way from southwestern Mississippi.
From+JUCO+to+East+Regional+Champion%3A+Brandon+Weatherspoon%E2%80%99s+basketball+journey
Courtesy of FAU Athletics
Lys Hayes, Contributing Writer
February 27, 2024

It was the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament in Columbus, OH. Brandon Weatherspoon was preparing to make history by advancing to the second round with a win against the Memphis Tigers. As Brandon sanguinely embarked upon tip-off that night, not only would this be school history for Florida Atlantic, but it would be history in the Weatherspoon household as well. 

The FAU basketball star forward grew up in Canton, Mississippi, in a household with two older brothers, Quinndary and Nick, who also played basketball. Brandon was a multi-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball. Although Brandon had a strong adoration for baseball, with the help of decision-making from his father, he decided to follow behind his two older brothers and play basketball for Velma Jackson High School.

Brandon (middle) with his two brothers, Nick and Quinndary (Courtesy of Brandon Weatherspoon)

In 9th grade, Brandon joined the basketball team, where his two older brothers had won several state championships. With this set family standard, he struggled to shake the comparisons to his established brothers. 

“At that point in my career, I couldn’t do much more to get out of their shadow… It was so tough. I always tried to tell people I’m not them, I’m not trying to be them. I want to be my own self and take my own route,” Brandon said.

What Brandon and his two older brothers didn’t know was that in the next couple of years, Brandon would be a Conference-USA champion and make history with a Final Four run with the Owls.

Brandon’s older brothers made it to the NCAA tournament with Mississippi State University but came up short in the first round, something that Brandon will hold against his brothers for the rest of their lives.

“I called them the first night before we played in the first round [and said] ‘You know y’all lost in the first round, right? So if I make it past the first round, that means I got y’all, right?’  Brandon said. “I got their respect on that.”

Brandon Weatherspoon holding the C-USA Championship trophy (Courtesy of Brandon Weatherspoon)

Before he found himself helping lead the FAU basketball team, Anthony Carlyle saw many of the same qualities in Brandon. Carlyle coached both of his older brothers.

Carlyle was very instrumental in Brandon’s life at a young age. His presence in Weatherspoon’s life was about more than just basketball. Brandon shared how the two have an inseparable bond and talk often to this day.

“When I was nine or ten years old, my mom gave him a key to my house. We would be sleeping in the bed, and he would come and snatch all of the covers off and tell us to get up, we’re about to go to the gym… that’s how I knew he really cared about us,” Brandon said. “It’s so tough to explain our relationship because we’re just so close now.” 

Brandon continued to talk about how their bond grew closer and stronger over time and how it was beyond Carlyle just being a coach in his life. The former Velma Jackson coach would pick and drop him off at school and be there for whatever he needed. 

“He has always possessed the qualities of a leader. He has just now kind of come into his own. He has those qualities because of his will to win,” said Carlyle, who counts Brandon among his favorite players he has coached in his career.

“He wants to win so bad… he’s a coach’s dream when you talk about leadership,” Carlyle said.

Although Brandon surpassed his brothers’ collegiate success and made it to the Final Four, it didn’t come easy. Before committing to a university to play basketball, Brandon discovered he had to attend junior college. 

Weatherspoon wanted to follow the family’s legacy and commit to Mississippi State behind his brothers. So determined to achieve his goal of playing basketball, he was committed to doing anything necessary academically. 

Before making his way to Boca Raton, Brandon had a quick stop at Holmes Community College under head coach Jason Flanigan. The two did not meet in the traditional “coach scouting for a player,” but in fact, of a coach helping an athlete in dire need of a favor.

In the wake of the pandemic, Brandon’s main focus was to work his way onto the Mississippi State roster. Devoted to keep up with his training, he desperately sought a gym to continue his concentration on basketball. After being turned away from multiple closed gyms, Flanigan eventually welcomed him and offered him a place to practice. 

“I told him I needed a gym, and nobody would open a gym for me. [Flanigan said] ‘anytime you want to come get in the gym just call me and come.’ I just started going to his gym, and then I found out I had to go to Juco… And then he found out I had to go to Juco, and I’m coming to his gym every day,” Brandon said.

“So he gave me a call and said I’m not gonna force you to come because you’re coming to the gym every day, but before you go and visit anybody else, stop by and come see me,” Brandon said

Brandon played his freshman and sophomore year at Holmes Community College and led the Bulldogs to a NJCAA tournament. He said Flanigan was one of the most influential men in his life, helping to shape him into the man he is today. 

“Brandon came to work every day. He was like a coach for us on the floor,” said Flanigan. “He brought energy. I can say he works extremely hard, and his leadership really helped us win a championship his sophomore year… he was the main reason we won that year.” 

It is often said that there is no such thing as coincidences. Weatherspoon openly shared that before getting to FAU, he had no knowledge of the school and had no hopes of playine outside of his home state. 

Brandon Weatherspoon goes for a dunk on Lynn on Nov. 7, 2022. (Nicholas Windfelder)

When it came time for Brandon’s recruiting process to transfer and play Division I, Coach Flanigan reached out to a couple of coaches to come and take notice of a promising basketball player in Weatherspoon. One of those coaches was Florida Atlantic’s head coach Dusty May. 

Flanigan was familiar with May and his basketball program because his brother, Wes Flanigan, coached alongside May at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Being in the pandemic, the recruiting process was very different. Weatherspoon didn’t get to take an in-person campus tour, and everything was virtual and via phone calls.

Although Brandon was apprehensive about leaving and being so far from home, May’s diligence in recruiting Brandon played a huge role in his commitment to FAU. 

“The first thoughts I had of [May] was a father figure. He would call me three to four times a week, and most coaches would call once… Just the relationship we had, we could talk about anything before I ever got here.” Brandon said.

Aside from Weatherspoon only knowing FAU teammate and Mississippi native Alijah Martin at the time of his decision to commit to FAU, May gave Weatherspoon comfort and a sense of safety. 

“I dread the day I don’t have the opportunity to coach him anymore,” May said. “He brings such joy to practice, games, and weight training. He is just somebody that [makes] everyone else better because they are in his presence.”

Lys Hayes is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected]  or DM her via Instagram @lyshayes.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
FAU huddled together in their loss against USF.
Men’s Basketball: FAU falls to Memphis 78-74 in tightly contested match
Alijah Martin rising up to throw down a monster dunk over an SMU Defender
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat the SMU Mustangs 80-70 in the inaugural Sandstorm game
Jada Moore driving past her defender in FAUs 67-55 win against USF
Women’s Basketball: Owls gain their fourth AAC win after defeating USF 67-55
(Left to right) Weatherspoon, Martin, Davis, and Greenlee huddled together during FAUs 90-86 defeat to USF
Men’s Basketball: FAU falls to USF 90-86 in the Battle of South Florida
Tre Carroll (left) and Suron Draden (right) posing for pictures right after Carroll proposed to Draden on Delray Beach
Love beyond the buzzer: A Valentine’s Day love story
Nick Boyd celebrating after making a three en route to FAUs 85-84 victory over Tulane University, Jan. 11.
Men’s basketball: Owls survive another overtime at Wichita State
More in Features
The Ritter Art Gallery’s current exhibition “The Dreams of Our Fathers” showcases a mix of technology-based and traditional art as commentary on the American dream, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, Elisabeth Gaffney.
Ritter Art Gallery’s exhibition highlights the broken American dream, climate change crisis
The Fashion Forward models posing on the runway.
FAU’s Fashion Forward celebrates 10-year anniversary with fashion show
FAU Alum. Mickey Storey with host Frank Forte at the 2024 FAU Baseball Line Drive Luncheon on Feb. 5
Baseball: Staff, players and fans prepare for the season with the Annual Baseball Line Drive Luncheon
Brandin Bryant at his old stomping grounds, Howard Schnellenberger Field, with his book So, you want to be an athlete?
Athlete to author: Exploring the journey that Brandin Bryant embarked on to publish his first book
Jay Filson performing at the Live After Dark event
Jay Filson wows students at Live After Dark Tuesday
Students walking in the Breezeway.
FAU student organizations overcome pandemic challenges, face new recruitment hurdles
More in Sports
Howard Schnellenberger statue, located on the southwest entrance of FAU stadium, is expected to be included in EAs college football video game when players choose to play at FAU.
FAU Football: Owls take flight in EA College Football 25, releasing Summer 2024
Los Angles Angels outfielder Nolan Schanuel strolls through the outfield of FAU Stadium during his senior year in 2023.
From FAU’s Diamond to Angel Stadium: Nolan Schanuel’s journey to the big leagues
FAU guard Johnell Davis on the fast break before his dagger dunk in the win against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Owls fall 76-73 to UAB in overtime
FAU guards Jalen Gaffney (left) and Brandon Weatherspoon (right) celebrating in the game against Tulsa on Feb. 3, 2024 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: FAU extends win streak to seven with 102-70 win over Tulsa
Johnell Davis in FAUs 86-77 win over Wichita State. Davis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
COLUMN: The reason for FAU’s win streak: Letting Johnell Davis cook
Johnell Davis rising up for the game-winning shot that secured the 66-63 victory over North Texas for FAU
Men’s Basketball: Game-winning shot by Johnell Davis secures FAU a 66-63 win over North Texas

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *