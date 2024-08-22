Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Presidential Search Committee announces times, locations for listening sessions

The Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee has announced its listening sessions schedule that will allow the FAU community to participate in the search for the university’s next president
Michael Cook, News Editor
August 22, 2024

On Aug. 21, the Chair of Florida Atlantic University’s Presidential Search Committee, Sherry Murphy announced via email the official schedule for the search’s listening sessions, which will take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9.

A week after the Presidential Search Committee’s meeting on Aug. 14, where the draft of the listening search sessions was discussed but was unclear due to a lack of planning, locations and stakeholder participation in the sessions. In yesterday’s email, the chair announced that three in-person sessions will be held on the FAU’s three campuses and two virtual ones. 

During the listening sessions, community members/donors, staff, faculty and students can hear from the search firm Buffkin/Baker, which oversees the process. They will also have the opportunity to discuss with the committee what they hope to see in the next president of FAU. As there has been a search for the university president since 2022. 

Visit this page for additional information on the university’s presidential search, from the resignation of the former president and a failed search to the latest news on this second attempt.

As discussed in the committee’s previous meeting, the listening sessions are scheduled at three FAU campus locations/online and at various times with designated groups, which is intended to promote inclusion and diversity in the search process. 

The first session on Aug. 29 will take place on the Boca Raton campus in room 107 of the Schmidt Family Complex for Academic Excellence building and the next, on Sept. 5, is fully virtual. Both sessions will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.

There will be another virtual session on Sept. 6, this time held at 1 p.m. for the general public. Then, the final session on Sept. 9 will be held in person at all three Florida Atlantic campuses. The Boca Raton meeting will be held in the exact location as the prior listening session from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 

The two remaining sessions will be at the Davie campus in the west lobby and the Jupiter campus in room 149 of the Student Resources building from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

To participate in these listening sessions, visit the committee’s website to find the scheduled times for your designated group. The University Press will provide coverage of these events.

Michael Cook is a News Editor for the University Press.   

Michael Cook
Michael Cook, News Editor
Michael is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in public relations. His journalism journey began in 2021 when he served as a writer for his high school yearbook and won "Journalist of the Year." He currently aspires to become a television news producer.