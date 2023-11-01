FAU Football: Tony Johnson nominated to Burlsworth Trophy

On Tuesday, the Burlsworth Trophy selection committee nominates FAU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson for the Burlsworth Trophy. The award recognizes “college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on,” according to The Burlsworth Trophy.

“I’m grateful for it. It means a lot, to work hard and get noticed for it. I’m just going to keep going and I’m thankful that people are noticing walk-ons around the country. It is a big award for me,” Johnson said in a statement to the University Press.

The award is named after Brandon Burlsworth, who joined the University of Arkansas’ football team as an offensive lineman. There, he was team captain, All-SEC 1997-1998, First-Team All-SEC 1998, Football News First Team All-American in 1998, and the first All-American from the University of Arkansas in a decade. All of this while playing as a walk-on for the Razorbacks.

This season, Johnson has 281 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In his career with FAU, Johnson has 539 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Johnson had 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven tackles.

