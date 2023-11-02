FAU Football: LaJohntay Wester named to Biletnikoff Watchlist

On Wednesday, the Biletnikoff Award has a new member on the watchlist: FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. The Biletnikoff Award is given out to the most outstanding receiver in college football, according to The Biletnikoff Award’s website.

“It feels good. It signifies the work is paying off. We just need to finish the drill. Finish the mission and complete it by actually accepting the award,” wrote Wester in a statement to the University Press.

The Biletnikoff Award is named after Fred Biletnikoff, who was an All-American in 1964 for Florida State University. He was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in 1965, where he recorded 8,974 receiving yards and 76 touchdowns in his career.

This season, Wester leads the AAC in receiving with 785 receiving yards, five touchdowns and averaging 98.1 yards per game. Wester is 11th in the nation in all-purpose with 28 rushing yards, 785 receiving yards, 226 punt return yards and 30 kick return yards. Wester also leads the nation in receptions per game and punt returns: he is 44th in combined kick return yards, 11th in receiving yards per game and 5th in receiving.

Last week, during the Owls’ 38-16 victory over the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers, Wester had a career-high 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 8.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories