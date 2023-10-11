Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 800 Views

2
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage • 634 Views

3
A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law

A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law • 413 Views

4
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.

‘Stress, sadness and constant worry’: FAU’s Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel • 268 Views

5
Top: Governor Ron DeSantis, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine. Bottom: State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.

‘Politics over process’: The political side of FAU’s presidential search • 242 Views

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday

Students gathered on the breezeway for Wednesday’s “Protest for Palestine,” resulting in three arrests.
Students+walk+down+Diversity+Way+during+the+protest.
Amira Kattaria
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.
Kirk Orr, Jason Steinfeld, and Elisabeth Gaffney
October 11, 2023

Tensions were high as more than 100 students marched through the FAU campus to support Palestine Wednesday afternoon during what organizers hoped would be a peaceful protest, resulting in three arrests.

The protest comes in light of a surprise attack from Hamas terrorists that took place Saturday, which left over 1000 Israelis dead and thousands more wounded. The attack was the largest against Israelis since the Holocaust. According to a statement released from the university, the protest resulted in the arrest of three individuals, who were charged with resisting arrest, battery and disorderly conduct.

As a response to this week’s on-campus protests, FAU repeated its position condemning the recent attacks and supporting Israel’s right to defend themselves. FAU released the following university-wide statement Wednesday afternoon.

“With the mounting death toll, seeing and reading eye-witness accounts of the brutality is stomach-turning. This week, Florida Atlantic University has clearly stated its support for Israel and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself. In the wake of on-campus protests denouncing Israel’s actions this week, the university today restates this position.”

Angel, a Palestinian-American Muslim student, who declined to provide her last name out of fear for her safety, says she understands how pro-Israeli individuals feel. She believes the university should have acknowledged what she believes were Israeli occupation abuses in past decades.

“The motivation to support Palestine is that my family is Palestinian, and we have a long history of being ripped from our homes. I wish Israel would stop. I know that’s not gonna happen,” she said.

Nathan Mitchell, treasurer of the FAU College Republicans, said he is strongly against the state of Israel and supports the Palestinian liberation movement.

“I sympathize with the Palestinian cause for the simple fact that Israel continuously slaps us in the face, even as an American Christian,” Mitchell said. 

The demonstration originated in front of the Atlantic Dining Hall, where at least 20 law enforcement officers and State Troopers were on the scene to provide protection and maintain order during the demonstration. The University Press reached out to FAUPD to get a comment on the number of police officers at the event, but did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Tensions reached a boiling point at around 1:30 p.m., when at least 20 pro-Israel counter-protesters approached the pro-Palestine demonstrators near the Breezeway, enraged over the attacks this past weekend. A physical altercation broke out between the two groups, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Angela Nichols, a political science professor, was standing on the outskirts of the protest. She witnessed a police officer use “unnecessary force” on a girl when two protesters on opposite sides collided.

“I didn’t see her physically touch him on purpose. And then somebody hit her, and she started yelling, and then all the sudden I saw a cop grab her by the head, throw her to the ground, and put his knee on her throat immediately,” Nichols said.

Nichols also recounted another instance of violence, where she says an officer used his body weight to pull a pro-Israel man to the ground by his shirt.

“The cop thought one of those students had hit him. All of the sudden, the student ends up arrested too, and that student just got caught by being tumbled down by this incident that occurred,” she said.

Angel said that at the Monday pro-Israeli protest, she was carrying a Palestinian flag on her back and Israel supporters harassed her. She wants students to know that she does not support terrorist acts by Hamas.

“I say to the Israelis on campus, especially the ones that harassed me, that I do not support Hamas, and none of us here support any terrorist organization of any kind. We are here for the sake of our families, and hopefully, we can find common ground. Especially here in the U.S.,” Angel stated.

Nichols believes both groups should exercise compassion for one another.

“You can be pro-Israel and pro-Palestine at the same time, even though that sounds like an oxymoron right now, because you can believe that both deserve citizenship, you can believe that both deserve rights, you can believe that,” she said. “Both deserve independence and recognition for the trauma, pain and suffering that everyone who lives in that part of the world has been enduring.”

Elisabeth Gaffney is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach her at [email protected].

Kirk Orr and Jason Steinfeld are contributing writers for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach them at [email protected] and [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Carlos Alberto Montero.
FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.
Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday
BREAKING NEWS
FAU spokesperson: Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute building closed for repairs
FAU Boca Raton campus Administration Building.
FAU Board of Trustees suspends presidential search
Vice Admiral Sean Buck (top left), Michael Hartline (top right), Jose Sartarelli (bottom). Photos courtesy of US Naval Academy, Florida State University College of Business, and the Wilmington Business Journal.
Board agrees to suspend presidential search, cancels candidate forums
Administration. Ryan Murphy | Contributing Photographer
FAU announces candidates for president
More in News
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Why leaders should be a part of FAU’s legislative internship program
Riding the Wave into Homecoming Week 2023
Riding the Wave into Homecoming Week 2023
FAU students gather at Tin Roof to watch the FAU Owls face off against the Clemson Tigers.
SG reps tout Brightline discounts, textbook support
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.
‘Stress, sadness and constant worry’: FAU’s Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel
FAU Coach Dusty May catching up with Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra after practice in Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla on Oct 3rd 2023.
Gallery: Miami Heat kicks off training camp at Florida Atlantic
Parking Garage 2 construction as of Sept. 28.
FAU admin tight-lipped about Parking Garage 2 closure
More in Top Stories
The FAU student section getting hyped up during a basketball game last season.
Takeaways from the AAC Basketball Media Day
FAU sophomore outside hitter Arianna Beckham (#11) goes for a kill against SMU at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Oct. 8, 2023.
Women’s Volleyball: SMU defeats FAU in an intense game
Graduate running back Kobe Lewis (#5) breaks through Tulsas defense for an FAU first down at Howard Schnellenberger Field in Boca Raton, Fla, on Oct. 7, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls take down Tulsa in AAC debut
Graduate defensive back Jarron Morris playing against the University of Illinois during the Owls 23-17 loss on Sept. 23, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls host the Golden Hurricane in first conference game
Roxana Ambrosini
On the Road to a Ph.D: Built on 19th-century Peruvian influence
An FAU player progressing the ball against two defenders during FAUs 1-1 tie against the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls best 49ers 1-0 on the road
About the Contributor
Elisabeth Gaffney, Managing Editor
Elisabeth is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism and double minoring in linguistics and sociology. She is a creative, kitten and coffee-loving workaholic with a love for the performing arts and storytelling. She hopes to one day work as a reporter at an established newspaper.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *