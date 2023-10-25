Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
UNIVERSITY PRESS
Staff extend Parking Garage 2 construction timeline to January

An email from the records custodian Rachelle Hollingsworth shows that Parking Garage 2 construction has been extended from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5.
Parking+Garage+2.
Erika Fletcher
Parking Garage 2.
Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
October 25, 2023

FAU has pushed back the timeline for completion of repairs to Parking Garage 2 until January of next year, per an Oct. 24 email from the records custodian Rachelle Hollingsworth.

On Sept. 1, FAU closed Parking Garage 2, located next to the College of Arts & Letters for  “structural construction repair” and staff originally planned to reopen it on Dec.15.

The current timeline is for the garage to reopen on Jan. 5, and the spring semester begins on Jan. 8. 

“Per the custodian of records, construction began on 09/01/2023 for floors 2-5, the entire parking garage 2 will close on December 8th to complete work on level 1, with the entire scope of work scheduled to end on Friday, 01/05/2024,” FAU Public Records Specialist Rachelle Hollingsworth wrote in an email to the UP on Oct. 24.

A Parking and Transportation Services employee did not confirm the information, instead referring the UP back to Hollingsworth. In a Sept. 13 email, Hollingsworth wrote that the university has no documentation of structural issues in the garage.

Parking Garage 2 is a 345,161 square ft. structure that can house 1,030 cars on five floors. FAU’s website says that parking is allowed for vehicles registered to commuter students.

On Sept. 28, UP reporters spoke to Western Speciality Contractors employees at the garage, who explained that they are replacing joints in the garage due to leaks, which can cause erosion and mold.

“Expansion joints are designed to meet the extreme demands of parking garages, stadiums, and other structures that are exposed to the elements,” Western Specialty Contractors’ website says.

Western Specialty Contractors did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jessica at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.

Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press.
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
