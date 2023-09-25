Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Women's Volleyball: FAU goes 1-1 in the AAC home opener over the weekend

In the Battle of the Owls, FAU goes 1-1 in four sets both days against Temple
FAU+sophomore+middle+blocker+Madison+Dyer+%28%2314%29+hitting+a+kill+during+the+Owls+win+over+Youngstown+State+during+the+Owls+Paradise+Classic+on+September+8%2C+2023.
Judelin Bosse
FAU sophomore middle blocker Madison Dyer (#14) hitting a kill during the Owls' win over Youngstown State during the Owls Paradise Classic on September 8, 2023.
Courtney Kemper, Contributing Writer
September 25, 2023

The Florida Atlantic University women’s volleyball team (9-7) went 1-1 in the American Athletic Conference home opener weekend against the Temple University Owls (10-4). 

Game 1 – September 23

Despite long rallies in the opening set, Temple would take an early 14 to 9 lead, holding on to the lead until the final kill, winning by a score of 25 to 20. Temple’s senior outside hitter Taylor Davenport led Temple with five kills. Florida Atlantic’s outside hitters, junior Katelynn Robine and sophomore Arianna Beckham, led FAU with five kills each as well. 

In the second set, the Florida Atlantic Owls would even the score with a win of 25 to 23. Beckham added an additional five kills in the second set win to become the first player on the day to record double-digit kills. Temple’s graduate outside hitter Olivia Vance recorded four kills in the second set which led her team. 

In the third set, both teams had several long rallies, resulting in lots of back-and-forth scoring before Temple would go on a long run to win 25 to 17. FAU’s junior outside hitter Romina Cornelio and Robine each recorded three kills. Robine became the second player of the day to reach double-digit kills. Vance led the Temple Owls with three kills in the set win. 

The Florida Atlantic Owls fought tooth and nail in the final set to send the game to a fifth and final set, but came up short with a 25 to 22 loss. Beckham and Cornelio had three kills each.Beckham, Robine, and Cornelio all finished the game with double-digit kills. Temple’s Davenport had her best set of the game with six kills to give herself 15 kills on the night. Temple’s graduate right side Avery Luoma ended the game with 13 kills as she joined Davenport and Vance in double-digit figures in her team’s win over FAU. 

Game 2 – September 24

Seeking redemption over their loss the day prior, FAU opened the game with a 25 to 21 win in the first set. Beckham had four kills, including the set-winning kill. FAU’s senior middle blocker Alicia Hearn had two crucial blocks in the opening set win. Vance led Temple with four kills in the opening set loss. 

The second set saw lots of long rallies and both teams would keep the score close the whole set until FAU would take the set with a score of 25 to 23. FAU’s junior outsider hitter Valeria Rosado led the set with six kills in FAU’s second set win. 

The third set was a block party from both teams as Temple took their first set in a win or go home game with a score of 25 to 19. Rosado had an additional six kills in FAU’s first set loss of the day. Robine and junior middle blocker Kaila Ru had three blocks each. For Temple, Luoma had five kills in the set which led her team. Davenport recorded three blocks in the set and Temple’s junior middle blocker Chelci Banks had four blocks in Temple’s set win. 

The fourth and final set of the day had excitement in every category, including multiple coaches challenges in FAU’s game-closing set with a score of 25 to 19. Rosado had an additional two kills in the final set which gave her a season-high 16 kills. Beckham added five kills to her resume to put her over the double-digit marker. FAU had a combined 17 blocks throughout the game while Temple had 14 blocks. Vance led her team with 13 kills and Luoma also landed in the double-digit kill category. 

Courtney Kemper is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or @courtneykemperr on Instagram. 

