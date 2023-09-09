Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

‘Building pressurization is unstable’: FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building • 2129 Views

2
Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest • 1184 Views

3
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.

Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday • 852 Views

4
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis • 654 Views

5
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20 • 609 Views

Women’s Volleyball: FAU annihilates in Owls Paradise Classic Day 1; sweeping UIW and YSU

The Owls swept the Cardinals and the Penguins in the Owls Paradise Classic opening day
Sophomore+outside+hitter+Arianna+Beckham+hitting+a+kill+against+the+Youngstown+State+Penguins+in+FAUs+three-set+sweep+victory+Friday+night.+September+8%2C+2023.
Judelin Bosse
Sophomore outside hitter Arianna Beckham hitting a kill against the Youngstown State Penguins in FAU’s three-set sweep victory Friday night. September 8, 2023.
Christiana Eckard and Courtney Kemper
September 9, 2023

The Florida Atlantic University women’s volleyball (4-3) swept the University of Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals (5-2) in their first game of the Owls Paradise Classic, three sets to none; and swept the Youngstown State University Penguins (4-4), three sets to none, on Friday night.

“We came out and played strong. We were able to stay composed on the big points,” said head coach Fernanda Nelson following the Owls two victories. 

Game 1- vs Incarnate Word (12 pm)

Despite FAU rallying with UIW, the Owls managed to put the ball away and finish strong on the first set winning by a score of 25-23. Trading points back and forth, FAU junior outside hitter Katelynn Robine, managed to keep the pressure on UIW’s defense with her top serves. Robine kept her serves hugging the back line, making the Cardinals constantly think twice. Robine secured her 500th career kill. The Owls won the first set, 25 to 23. 

In the second set, the Owls initially went down by five points until junior outside hitter Romina Cornelio managed to end the Cardinals streak, giving the Owls the serve. FAU continued to hustle and keep the ball on UIW’s side. FAU’s sophomore middle hitter Madison Dyer continued to find the hole in UIWs defense, forcing UIW to change their defensive strategy. The Owls win the second set, 25 to 23. 

The Owls gave the Cardinals a run for their money, keeping them scrambling to play the ball, forcing the Cardinals to send multiple free balls over the net. The Owls sophomore outside hitter Arianna Beckham hit a kill short right, giving the Owls the momentum they needed to finish the third set on top, and the overall win of the match. The Owls win the final set, 25 to 19, completing the sweep in three sets.

Christiana Eckard is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or @christianaeck_ on Instagram. 

Game 2- vs Youngstown State (7 pm)

The Owls took the first set in a dominant fashion, leading by as many as ten points with a final score of 25-15. FAU’s outside hitters Beckham and Cornelio both led the set with three kills each. The Penguins’ fifth year right-side hitter Josi Borum and junior outside hitter Jazmin Vergara both led their team with four kills each in the opening set loss to the Owls. 

After going down seven points late in the second set, the Penguins, led by sophomore outside hitter Abbie Householder, were able to go on a five to one run and bring themselves back within three before Cornelio would close the set with a kill to give the Owls a two set lead with a final score of 25 to 23. Beckham once again led the Owls offense with an additional four kills in the second set. 

In the third and final set, the Owls were able to complete the sweep with a final score of 25 to 20. FAU’s middle blockers, graduate student Lauryn Green and junior Kaila Ru, along with Beckham, all had three kills in the Owls game-closing set. Beckham finished the game with 10-kills, leading the team.

“It feels good, it feels good to contribute to my team. Obviously, I can’t do it without my team, my team is my backbone,” said Beckham on her performance during the Owls’ victory over the Penguins.

The Owls will play their final game of the Owls Paradise Classic on Saturday at 12 p.m. against the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats before going back on the road, playing in the FGCU Invitational.

Courtney Kemper is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or @courtneykemperr on Instagram. 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Devin Vanterpool stares down his opponent against Archbishop Stepinac High School on January 22, 2023.
New kid on the block: Meet Devin Vanterpool, the newest addition to FAU Basketball
Several players on the Owls womens soccer team celebrate with sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir (center) after she scored the games only goal during the Owls Thursday win. September 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU soars over FGCU at home
The Florida Atlantic Owls getting ready before their season- and home-opener against the Monmouth University Hawks.
Staff Predictions: Owls take on Bobcats in second-straight home game
The Owls defensive line (white) facing off against the offensive line (black), who are posing as the Bobcats, at practice ahead of Saturdays home game. September 6, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU’s defense prepares for Saturday’s game against Ohio
Offensive coordinator Charlie Frye (in blue) coaching wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (#1) at practice on September 5, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU’s offense prepares for Ohio this Saturday
The FAU mens basketball team celebrating winning the Conference USA Regular Season Championship after they took down UTSA in February 2023.
Men’s Basketball: All eyes on the Owls ahead of the ESPN Invitational
More in Top Stories
Engineering East
Q&A: Students, faculty on the impact of AI
Jess Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press.
Editor's Letter: What you need to know about FAU
Freshman forward Jianna Ramirez playing in the first game at the FAU Soccer Stadium for the Owls win over the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Islanders, 3-0.
Women’s Soccer: FAU loses to UCF 2-1 on the road
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.
FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20
Photo of FAU mens soccer player from last season.
Men’s Soccer: Owls draw against Marist in season home-opener
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver (#16) Tony Johnson in the Owls 32-31 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Staff Predictions: Owls looking for a season-opening victory against Monmouth
More in Volleyball
Salvato was hired by the womens volleyball team on August 11, 2023.
Volleyball: FAU names new assistant coach
FAU outside hitter Romina Cornelio (#25) in the middle of a serve during the Owls win over the FDU Knights. August 26, 2023.
Volleyball: Owls win final game of FAU Invitational against the Knights
Beach Volleyball: Steve Grotowski set to become new head coach
Beach Volleyball: Steve Grotowski set to become new head coach
FAU beach volleyball head coach Capri Grotowski dies from breast cancer at 38
FAU beach volleyball head coach Capri Grotowski dies from breast cancer at 38
Photo of #4 graduate students Erica Brok (left) and #20 Mackenzie Morris (right). This image is courtesy of FAU Athletics.
Beach Volleyball: Erica Brok and Mackenzie Morris become first C-USA Pair of the Week
Photo of Mackenzie Morris (left, #20) and Erica Brok (right, #4).
FAU Women's Beach Volleyball announces 2022 schedule

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *