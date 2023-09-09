Women’s Volleyball: FAU annihilates in Owls Paradise Classic Day 1; sweeping UIW and YSU

The Florida Atlantic University women’s volleyball (4-3) swept the University of Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals (5-2) in their first game of the Owls Paradise Classic, three sets to none; and swept the Youngstown State University Penguins (4-4), three sets to none, on Friday night.

“We came out and played strong. We were able to stay composed on the big points,” said head coach Fernanda Nelson following the Owls two victories.

Game 1- vs Incarnate Word (12 pm)

Despite FAU rallying with UIW, the Owls managed to put the ball away and finish strong on the first set winning by a score of 25-23. Trading points back and forth, FAU junior outside hitter Katelynn Robine, managed to keep the pressure on UIW’s defense with her top serves. Robine kept her serves hugging the back line, making the Cardinals constantly think twice. Robine secured her 500th career kill. The Owls won the first set, 25 to 23.

In the second set, the Owls initially went down by five points until junior outside hitter Romina Cornelio managed to end the Cardinals streak, giving the Owls the serve. FAU continued to hustle and keep the ball on UIW’s side. FAU’s sophomore middle hitter Madison Dyer continued to find the hole in UIWs defense, forcing UIW to change their defensive strategy. The Owls win the second set, 25 to 23.

The Owls gave the Cardinals a run for their money, keeping them scrambling to play the ball, forcing the Cardinals to send multiple free balls over the net. The Owls sophomore outside hitter Arianna Beckham hit a kill short right, giving the Owls the momentum they needed to finish the third set on top, and the overall win of the match. The Owls win the final set, 25 to 19, completing the sweep in three sets.

Game 2- vs Youngstown State (7 pm)

The Owls took the first set in a dominant fashion, leading by as many as ten points with a final score of 25-15. FAU’s outside hitters Beckham and Cornelio both led the set with three kills each. The Penguins’ fifth year right-side hitter Josi Borum and junior outside hitter Jazmin Vergara both led their team with four kills each in the opening set loss to the Owls.

After going down seven points late in the second set, the Penguins, led by sophomore outside hitter Abbie Householder, were able to go on a five to one run and bring themselves back within three before Cornelio would close the set with a kill to give the Owls a two set lead with a final score of 25 to 23. Beckham once again led the Owls offense with an additional four kills in the second set.

In the third and final set, the Owls were able to complete the sweep with a final score of 25 to 20. FAU’s middle blockers, graduate student Lauryn Green and junior Kaila Ru, along with Beckham, all had three kills in the Owls game-closing set. Beckham finished the game with 10-kills, leading the team.

“It feels good, it feels good to contribute to my team. Obviously, I can’t do it without my team, my team is my backbone,” said Beckham on her performance during the Owls’ victory over the Penguins.

The Owls will play their final game of the Owls Paradise Classic on Saturday at 12 p.m. against the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats before going back on the road, playing in the FGCU Invitational.

