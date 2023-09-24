Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

‘Building pressurization is unstable’: FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building • 2219 Views

2
Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest • 1258 Views

3
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 746 Views

4
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20 • 624 Views

5
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage • 599 Views

Tennis: Women’s tennis back on a new campaign, set sights on the 2023 fall tournaments

The Owls are poised to build upon last season’s highs as they look ahead to the new 2023-2024 campaign
Coach+Ricardo+Gonzalez+in+the+far+right+enjoying+a+water+break+moment+with+the+team+on+September+6%2C+during+training.
Gasner Delvarin, Jr.
Coach Ricardo Gonzalez in the far right enjoying a water break moment with the team on September 6, during training.
Gasner Delvarin, Jr., Staff Writer
September 24, 2023

The Lady Owls concluded the previous season tumbling in their last four games, providing a bittersweet ending to their season. However, the Owls are looking forward to the 2023-2024 season, focusing on the present and the development of the players to reach their full potential. 

The team’s veterans completed their programs and graduated last season. Respectively playing on courts one and two, Martina Kudelova played a program-record 105 singles matches for the Owls, 22 more games than any other player in the program. She was named in the Second Team Conference USA selection in May to close her collegiate career. 

On the other hand, Katerina Filip contributed 33 wins in three years in singles with the program. 

With the departure of the two graduates, the current roster presents seven players, including newcomer Panna Bartha, a freshman from Hungary. She brings her skills and depth to the line-up as an experienced participant at the 2022 Wimbledon. Bartha reached the junior ranking career-high 84 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and currently stands at 85 since the last update. 

Bartha joins junior Millie-Mae Matthews, who posted a 14-10 singles mark last season, and freshman Victoria Gomez O’Hayon, who finished with 10-10 singles by only joining the flock this January. She will also be surrounded by other returning Owls: sophomore Carla Galmiche, redshirt junior Amber McGinnis, sophomore Maya Shanok, and junior Lexi Silna. 

The Owls have been preparing for the new Fall tournaments and bonding in the spirit to move forward as a collective unit to attain their highest objectives. They had an opportunity to train and draw inspiration this Thursday from one of the top high-ranking players, Marie Bouzková, who currently stands at 30 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), before heading out on the road.

“Our main goal right now is to stay focused in the present…Honestly, having a great group of girls where they’re working hard every day, I’m super pleased with how we’re coming along,” said head coach Ricardo Gonzalez. 

While the coaching staff have created a joyful environment for their players to train, the team seems ready and excited to take their games to the upcoming ITF Fall Tournament scheduled for the end of September, as their focus remains locked in at the moment and as a priority for Gonzalez.

“Obviously, we always want to get out there and win. You have the biggest stages, but the reality is we just need to stay focused on what we’re doing. If each individual keeps doing what they’re doing, the result will take care of itself as long as they’re fighting and competing hard. I’ll be pleased with that,” Gonzalez said.

The Lady Owls have much more reason to focus on their games this season than prior, as now they have a shot to transitioning as a wildcard to enter a pro-tournament, per the new ITF College Accelerator Programme. 

It is a groundbreaking initiative that paves the way for U.S. college athletes to have a chance to compete at the ITF World Tennis Tour (WTT) Women’s, through a collaborative effort with the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and the WTA. 

“I think it’s great,” Coach Gonzalez stated. “I think this is a big part of what tennis college is. It’s getting better and better because of these opportunities. I think it’s great that the best players in the country, collegiate, are able to get some wildcards and future opportunities for professional trainers.”

This effort by the ITF already saw last season’s top 5 ranking in the NCAA Division benefit from it. One of the players was Fiona Crawley from the University of North Carolina, who held the No. 1 spot in NCAA Division 1 but lacked a WTA ranking as recently as April 2023, earned a wildcard entry into the U.S. Open women’s singles qualifying draw from the USTA. She seized this opportunity to defeat opponents such as Reka Luca Jani, former world No. 25 Timea Babos, and the No. 13 seed in qualifying, Kimberly Birrell. This impressive performance led to her debut in the U.S. Open main draw and a current WTA ranking 552.

Nevertheless, her effort did not come without controversy when she had to forfeit $81K due to the NCAA rules that she is a collegiate athlete. 

The ITF Fall Tournament begins September 24 in Hilton Head, S.C., and the FAU Women’s Tennis team will be on the road to start their endeavor.

Gasner Delvarin Jr. is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Instagram at gdeljr.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
FAU forward Caleb Owens celebrating with his teammates after scoring a goal against the University of Tampa. September 23, 2023.
Hockey: FAU beats UT in the second game of the season
The FAU defense lining up against the Illinois offense. September 23, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls fall to the Fighting Illini, extend losing streak to three
FAU graduate transfer running back Kobe Lewis (#5) advancing down the field during the Owls 48-14 loss to the Clemson University Tigers. September 16, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls eye first road win against Fighting Illini
The FAU mens basketball team celebrating after winning the C-USA regular season championship on Feb. 25, 2023.
FAU Men’s Basketball: Team releases non-conference schedule
Quarterback Casey Thompson (#11) stiff-arming a Monmouth University opponent during the Owls 42-20 victory over the Hawks in the season opener. September 2, 2023.
FAU Football: Thompson tore ACL against Clemson, out for the season
FAU mens soccer team getting a pep talk from head coach Joey Worthen before playing against Tulsa on Saturday night. September 16, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: FAU loses to Tulsa at home
More in Tennis
Sophomore Millie-Mae Matthews, who leads the team with 14 singles wins, sends a forehand strike across the court.
Women’s Tennis: Owls dismantled 4-0 against Louisiana Tech ending their season
Sophomore Victoria Gomez OHayon shows off her strong forehand on the Owls home court at the Kimberly V. Strauss Tennis Center.
Women’s Tennis: Owls set to face LA Tech in C-USA quarterfinal
FAU womens tennis team gathered together after taking the lead in doubles against Maryland on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Women’s Tennis: Owls fall to Maryland, target FIU to close regular season
Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.
Men’s Tennis Spotlight: Filip Krolo
Athletic director Patrick Chun in a Dec. 9, 2014 press conference. Max Jackson | Staff Photographer
Athletic Director Patrick Chun addresses Hurricane Matthew impact on athletics (Updates)
Men’s and Women’s tennis will have a new, $800,000 facility to play on by the fall of 2016. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.
Athletics to build eight-court tennis facility on campus
More in Top Stories
The U.S. Constitution and the Spirit of America conversation at the Osher Lifelong Auditorium
Monica Crowley's Constitution Day lecture takes unexpected political turn
Garage 2
Commuter students frustrated with closure of Parking Garage 2
FAU’s rise to nationwide recognition
FAU’s rise to nationwide recognition
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: FAU should eliminate reserved parking
How South Florida’s surging housing costs are affecting students, faculty
How South Florida’s surging housing costs are affecting students, faculty
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) commanding the Owls defense in their loss to Clemson. September 16, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU students travel far and wide to Clemson’s Death Valley

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *