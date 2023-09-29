Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest • 1268 Views

2
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 764 Views

3
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20 • 624 Views

4
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage • 611 Views

5
The Owls defensive line (white) facing off against the offensive line (black), who are posing as the Bobcats, at practice ahead of Saturdays home game. September 6, 2023.

FAU Football: FAU’s defense prepares for Saturday’s game against Ohio • 479 Views

Women’s Tennis: Freshman Bartha falls in an epic battle in round 16 in the ITF 15K Fall Tournament

Panna Bartha journey stopped in the round of 16 singles and quarterfinal doubles in the ITF 15K Tournament
Panna+Bartha+preparing+for+the+ITF+15K+Fall+Tournament.
Gasner Delvarin, Jr.
Panna Bartha preparing for the ITF 15K Fall Tournament.
Gasner Delvarin, Jr., Staff Writer
September 29, 2023

After a successful opening journey in the ITF 15k, the FAU women’s tennis team stopped in rounds of 16 in an epic close battle on Court 7 5-7, 7-6⁴, 7-5 in singles and quarterfinal doubles 6-4, 6-3, in Hilton Head, SC.

“I am happy with my performance. I played two good matches. It was my first tournament as a college tennis player,” said Panna Bartha after her defeat in singles to Maria Florentia Urratia.

The announcement of what would be a long day for the Hungarian freshman Panna Bartha was a back-and-forth battle with the Argentinian Maria Florentia Urratia that took 56 minutes in the first set to complete.

Bartha saved the break-point in the 48-minute at 5-5 to go up 6-5 and broke Urrutia to take the first set at 7-5.

Starting the second set, Urrautia got the first break-point for the lead, but Bartha answered right back to tie at 1-1 and served for an early 2-1 lead. Urrutia stormed back to 3-2, but Bartha refused to give her complete confidence and went up 40-love to get the break-point to tie it back at 3-3.

At this point, both players were trading blows and unable to hold their serves as Urrutia got another break-point to lead at 4-3, and Bartha answered once again to tie it at 4-4.

The 19-year-old Hungarian gave herself a little bit of breathing room by holding her serve to lead at 5-4 but could not close the match as Urrutia tied the set at 5-5.

Bartha served a 40-love to go up 6-5, but Urrutia would not let up and level at 6-6 and won the set tiebreaker 7-6.

Urrutia carried the momentum in the third set and went up 2-0. However, Bartha, who could not afford to go down 3-0, fought to put one on the board after three break-point attempts and tied the set at two a-piece.

With both players going back and forth, Bartha missed the opportunity on a break-point to give Urrutia the lead at 4-3 but served another 40-love and tied the set at 4-4.

With both players unable to separate their games, Bartha stole another break-point to lead 5-4. She went up 40-love on the next serve, but Urrutia was not ready to give up and saved four match points to force Bartha to distance as she leveled the set at 5-5.

Coming down the wire in the third, Urrutia went up 6-5, and after over three hours, the Argentinian closed the match at 7-5 as Bartha failed to mount a comeback to force a tiebreaker.

“Even though I lost today, I think I showed a good level of tennis. I had a lot of chances that I couldn’t take. I will keep working to take them next time.” said Panna Bartha. “My takeaways from my matches are that I can continue to improve on my mental strength and also work on my serve.”

FAU women’s tennis head coach Ricardo Gonzalez gave his take on Bartha’s performance.

“This was an awesome match from both players that could have gone either way. While the final result is not what we wanted, Panna is taking steps in the right direction, and she will bounce back stronger. More opportunities ahead of her,” said coach Ricardo Gonzalez.

On the doubles side, the pair of Panna Bartha and Rhea Verma, after putting up more than three hours of tennis each in singles earlier, had an extended rest time to start their game. The duo were unable to replicate where they left off in a victory. They lost in the quarterfinal against the duo Mia Yamakita and Chieh-Yu Hsu 6-4, 6-3.

FAU women’s tennis team plans  on traveling to Tampa, Fl. for the next Bedford Cup tournament, from September 29 to October 1.

Gasner Delvarin Jr. is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir playing against UAB. September 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU ties UAB at home in record-breaking game
Freshman Panna Bartha practicing before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) 15K Womens Tournament.
Women’s Tennis: Freshman Bartha finds success in ITF 15K Fall Tournament
Ava Camacho, Madison Dyer, Alicia Hearn, and Lauryn Green discuss their time in Texas and what made them join FAU.
Women’s Volleyball: Texas athletes reconnect in Boca
An FAU player playing against FGCU at home earlier in the season.
Women’s Soccer: FAU beats rival FIU on the road
FAU sophomore middle blocker Madison Dyer (#14) hitting a kill during the Owls win over Youngstown State during the Owls Paradise Classic on September 8, 2023.
Women’s Volleyball: FAU goes 1-1 in the AAC home opener over the weekend
FAU forward Caleb Owens celebrating with his teammates after scoring a goal against the University of Tampa. September 23, 2023.
Hockey: FAU beats UT in the second game of the season
More in Tennis
Coach Ricardo Gonzalez in the far right enjoying a water break moment with the team on September 6, during training.
Tennis: Women's tennis back on a new campaign, set sights on the 2023 fall tournaments
Sophomore Millie-Mae Matthews, who leads the team with 14 singles wins, sends a forehand strike across the court.
Women’s Tennis: Owls dismantled 4-0 against Louisiana Tech ending their season
Sophomore Victoria Gomez OHayon shows off her strong forehand on the Owls home court at the Kimberly V. Strauss Tennis Center.
Women’s Tennis: Owls set to face LA Tech in C-USA quarterfinal
FAU womens tennis team gathered together after taking the lead in doubles against Maryland on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Women’s Tennis: Owls fall to Maryland, target FIU to close regular season
Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.
Men’s Tennis Spotlight: Filip Krolo
Athletic director Patrick Chun in a Dec. 9, 2014 press conference. Max Jackson | Staff Photographer
Athletic Director Patrick Chun addresses Hurricane Matthew impact on athletics (Updates)
More in Top Stories
This image depicts coral bleaching. Courtesy of Brian LaPointe.
A new perspective: Chemical changes in water causes coral bleaching
Stock photo of FAU Administration Building.
Faculty endorses Stacy Volnick as FAU’s next president
First Generation Students
FAU's first-generation office implements new program benefitting alumni
Latino Hispanic Association meeting
LHA takes over Latino-Hispanic FAU student body
A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law
A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law
FAU Center for Inclusion, Diversity Education and Advocacy.
Recent bills frusturate LGBTQ+ community

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *