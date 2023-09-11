FAU traditions and customs

For incoming fall 2023 freshmen and transfer students, here are some FAU customs and traditions to know about:

Don’t Walk on the FAU Seal

According to campus legend, walking across the FAU seal– located in front of the student union– would result in a student not completing their degree in 4 years.

BLUEsday

Students should showcase their school pride by wearing FAU apparel every Tuesday during the fall and spring semesters for BLUEsday. As long as students wear their FAU merchandise, they can stop by Program Board’s table situated at the front of the Student Union or Diversity Way for a free shirt.

“What I love specifically about [BLUEsday] is that the shirts we give out are limited edition and custom made. […] We get them in limited quantities so it’s an exclusive grab,” Associate Director for Programs and Traditions Kayla Cabrera explained.

Weeks of Welcome (WOW)

New students can learn more about life at FAU during the Weeks of Welcome (WOW), during the fall and spring semesters. They are different functions and activities which vary from an overview of the services offered to FAU students, to seminars and social gatherings.

Owlsley, Hoot and the Owlsley Statue

Owlsley and Hoot are FAU’s mascots. Students may randomly encounter them across campus but they are usually found at sporting events, campus functions or special occasions. Located outside of the Recreation and Fitness Center is a statue of Owlsley. Students often rub the owl’s beak during exam season and before competitions, as it is believed to bring good luck.

Late Night Breakfast

During the exam seasons, students can attend the late-night breakfasts at the dining halls on the Boca Raton or Jupiter campuses. The intentions behind the event are to help students relax and de-stress while they are dedicating copious amounts of time to studying. It is free entry with staff and faculty acting as waiters to participants of the gathering and it typically includes music and entertainment. “The food is served by the staff, not your traditional dining hall staff. […] So it’s the people you see around and get to celebrate our students and support them as they study for finals,” commented Cabrera.

Resident Student Association block party

The Resident Student Association (RSA) block party is a new tradition which was first hosted in the Spring 2022 semester. The event is a social gathering for students residing in FAU housing and includes food, music, and games.

The Bonfire

The bonfire is a yearly music concert hosted by FAU for students which happens the Thursday night before the first home football game. Traditionally, it kicks off the football season, preceding the team’s first home game. Some previous performers include: Justine Skye, Nelly, Willie Jones and Flo Rida. “It is to build up anticipation and hype for our football game opener,” said Cabrera.

Homecoming

Join the FAU Homecoming Week activities which are celebrated during the fall semester. The festivities happening across all campuses feature free events such as a concert, comedy show and the ExtravaCANza– a canned food sculpture contest. Last but not least, during halftime of the homecoming football game, the king and queen are crowned. The 2023 homecoming theme is “Ride the Wave.” Check out the Instagram page for more updates.

The Stomp

As the head Prowler raises the flag, supporters are meant to make a plethora of noise and cheers, however, once he lowers the flag, everyone should create a collaborative stomp. Edgar Tapia, an international business major, wrote, “I think Chants during football games or other sporting events are great. It helps keep the crowd engaged, keeps the atmosphere up and can help the team.”

While this story mentions many of the traditions, students should be sure to check out Owl Central for annual events like the Festival of Nations and Roller Rave.

“I think they’re [traditions] a very good way to keep students interested in school activities and give them a sense of school pride,” said Tapia.

