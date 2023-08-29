Volleyball: FAU names new assistant coach

The Owls volleyball team announced Brooke Salvato as the new assistant coach for the upcoming season on August 11.

“FAU has been in my backyard since I was born, so I was really excited to work with a local school,” Salvato, a Delray Beach native, shared. She also noted FAU’s recent promotion to the American Athletic Conference impacted her decision to join the Owls, creating a unique opportunity for her to become part of the team.

Since starting as a coach at 18 years old, Salvato has demonstrated her ability by serving Saint Joan of Arc Catholic School, Saint John Paul II Academy and Boomers Volleyball Academy, where she developed her skills as an assistant and head coach by creating diverse and intense practice plans while traveling for competitions.

One of her most significant accomplishments was leading Saint Joan of Arc’s varsity team to districts, finishing in second place as head coach. Salvato refers to these past six years as a time of learning the game in a different way and point of view.

“Everything you thought you knew, now trying to see it from a different perspective. Trying to figure out ways to relay that information to kids,” Salvato said.

Salvato’s history in the sport is highlighted not only as a coach but also as a prominent player throughout her high school.

Volleyball head coach Fernanda Nelson affirms that Salvato is no novelty to her as they have known each other and had the pleasure to work together. This connection appears convenient for both, providing a smooth integration in the team’s coaching staff since they are already familiar.

“I got to work with Coach Fay [Nelson], the head coach, in the past as well, so I already kinda know what she likes to do,” Salvato said.

Mariyana Cardwell, an athlete who received private training from Salvato, expressed her admiration for the coach’s consistent emphasis on guiding athletes to their full potential. “She strives to make sure we do the best of our ability and makes sure we’re always working.”

This dedication to constant improvement goes beyond mere coaching; it reflects her role as a mentor. When referring to Salvato, Cardwell highlighted the welcoming environment she created. “She is really nice and friendly and gives tips. I could talk to her about anything, even when it was not related to volleyball.”

In her first year with a collegiate program, Salvato focuses on observing and understanding the FAU’s system. Although prepared to assist whenever needed, Salvato’s primary purpose is to learn, get familiar with the program, and acquire knowledge from fellow coaches.

“I mean to help the kids any way I can, but a lot of this year, I think, is just going to be learning from the other coaches who have been here for a while,” Salvato explained.

With her goals set, Salvato hopes to contribute significantly and build on the foundation laid by her colleagues.

