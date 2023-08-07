Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Men’s Basketball: FAU to play in the Jimmy V Classic

The Owls are among four teams to play in Madison Square Garden on December 5.
Head+coach+Dusty+May+and+the+FAU+mens+basketball+team+after+wining+the+C-USA+regular+season+championship+on+Feb.+25%2C+2023.
Nicholas Windfelder
Head coach Dusty May and the FAU men’s basketball team after wining the C-USA regular season championship on Feb. 25, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
August 7, 2023

On Monday, ESPN released the four men’s basketball teams to play in the Jimmy V Classic, which will take place on December 5. The FAU men’s basketball team will be joining the University of Illinois Fighting Illini, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and reigning men’s basketball national champions: the University of Connecticut Huskies.

The Jimmy V Classic is named after late men’s basketball coach Jim Valvano, who died of cancer. The doubleheader classic is in its 29th year. The Owls are debuting in the classic, which is hosted by the Jimmy V Foundation. The Classic raises money for cancer research. 

The Owls will be returning to Madison Square Garden, where they advanced to the Final Four after taking out the University of Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen Round and Kansas State University in the Elite Eight Round. 

The Owls and the Huskies were both in the Final Four last year in Houston, Texas, where the Owls lost to the San Diego State University Aztecs and the Huskies defeated the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Aztecs in the National Championship to win it all.

During the offseason, head coach Dusty May signed a ten-year contract extension with the Owls and kept all returning basketball players from last year’s roster, except for senior guard Michael Forrest, who graduated. The Owls have an addition to their roster: Devin Vanterpool.

The Owls will be facing the University of Illinois Fighting Illini in the Jimmy V Classic, broadcast on ESPN.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04.

About the Contributors
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is one of the frequent broadcasters for FAU Owl Radio.
Nicholas Windfelder, Lead Photographer
Nicholas Windfelder is the lead photographer for University Press. He began his work in the spring of 2022 and became lead photographer in the following fall semester. While being a mechanical engineering major, his greatest hobby is photography and hopes to build himself as a photographer as well. You can contact him via Instagram or email. View Nick's work below, on Instagram, or his online portfolio. Disclaimer: Unauthorized reproduction, sale, or modifications of the images below, or within the associated articles, galleries, or links, are strictly prohibited. All images are copyright protected. For requested use of the images below, please contact Nicholas Windfelder via email or message @UPressOnline on Instagram.

