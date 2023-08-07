Men’s Basketball: FAU to play in the Jimmy V Classic

On Monday, ESPN released the four men’s basketball teams to play in the Jimmy V Classic, which will take place on December 5. The FAU men’s basketball team will be joining the University of Illinois Fighting Illini, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and reigning men’s basketball national champions: the University of Connecticut Huskies.

The Jimmy V Classic is named after late men’s basketball coach Jim Valvano, who died of cancer. The doubleheader classic is in its 29th year. The Owls are debuting in the classic, which is hosted by the Jimmy V Foundation. The Classic raises money for cancer research.

The Owls will be returning to Madison Square Garden, where they advanced to the Final Four after taking out the University of Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen Round and Kansas State University in the Elite Eight Round.

The Owls and the Huskies were both in the Final Four last year in Houston, Texas, where the Owls lost to the San Diego State University Aztecs and the Huskies defeated the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Aztecs in the National Championship to win it all.

During the offseason, head coach Dusty May signed a ten-year contract extension with the Owls and kept all returning basketball players from last year’s roster, except for senior guard Michael Forrest, who graduated. The Owls have an addition to their roster: Devin Vanterpool.

The Owls will be facing the University of Illinois Fighting Illini in the Jimmy V Classic, broadcast on ESPN.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04.