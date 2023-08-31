Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest.
Carlos+Alberto+Montero.
Carlos Alberto Montero.
Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
August 31, 2023

The Florida Atlantic University Police Department (FAUPD) emailed faculty and students regarding a “person of interest” on campus, Carlos Alberto Montero, on Thursday.

Someone complained to FAUPD about Montero’s presence on campus recently, an officer said. Police believe he has been handing out tutoring services flyers and ask that people contact the department if they see him on campus. FAUPD Assistant Chief John Crane-Baker said Montero was on campus as recently as Tuesday.

Handing out flyers is against university policy since flyers need to be checked and approved by the university, FAUPD Assistant Chief John Crane-Baker said.

Crane-Baker said he doesn’t know whether or not Montero has ill intentions, which is why they want to speak to him.

“We don’t know at this particular moment. That’s why we’d like to talk to him to see what’s going on and why he’s offering these services,” said Crane-Baker. 

NBC 6 South Florida reported on Montero in October 2022 after law enforcement authorities charged him with four sex offenses. Former President Barack Obama recognized Montero for his success as a teacher at  Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jessica at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.

About the Contributor
Jessica Abramsky, Editor-in-Chief
Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. She served as News Editor during the Spring 2023 semester and is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism. She hopes to be a respected editor at a major news organization. You can reach Jessica at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.

