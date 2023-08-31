FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest.

The Florida Atlantic University Police Department (FAUPD) emailed faculty and students regarding a “person of interest” on campus, Carlos Alberto Montero, on Thursday.

Someone complained to FAUPD about Montero’s presence on campus recently, an officer said. Police believe he has been handing out tutoring services flyers and ask that people contact the department if they see him on campus. FAUPD Assistant Chief John Crane-Baker said Montero was on campus as recently as Tuesday.

Handing out flyers is against university policy since flyers need to be checked and approved by the university, FAUPD Assistant Chief John Crane-Baker said.

Crane-Baker said he doesn’t know whether or not Montero has ill intentions, which is why they want to speak to him.

“We don’t know at this particular moment. That’s why we’d like to talk to him to see what’s going on and why he’s offering these services,” said Crane-Baker.

NBC 6 South Florida reported on Montero in October 2022 after law enforcement authorities charged him with four sex offenses. Former President Barack Obama recognized Montero for his success as a teacher at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School.

