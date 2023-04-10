Gov Ron DeSantis reappoints Bradley Levine to the FAU Board of Trustees

Levine has been reappointed for another five-year term on the Board of Trustees at FAU.

The Board of Trustees at their April 5, 2022 meeting. Photo by the UP.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Bradley Levine’s reappointment to the Board of Trustees (BoT) on Monday, March 26, pending Senate’s approval. Levine, who became chair of the BoT last May, has been a member since 2018.

Levine was vice chair of the BoT and chair of FAU’s Academic and Student Affairs Committee from 2021 to 2022 before assuming the chairmanship last year. According to FAU, he is currently serving as the chair of the FAU Lab School Leadership Committee, where he is actively involved in fundraising efforts to construct a new school.

“I am honored to be reappointed by Governor DeSantis. As Chair of the Board of Trustees the past year, it has been great to witness all the phenomenal strides at FAU. The Final Four run by men’s basketball has given us all a renewed sense of pride toward the university. Together we will capitalize on the country knowing who FAU is, our top tier research, and incredible students and faculty,” Levine wrote in a statement.

Bradley Levine has over 20 years of experience in building software technology companies, with a focus on healthcare technology and luxury real estate. He is currently the president of Tellus LLC, which specializes in Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Digital Health. Aside from his professional career, Levine is also involved in civic activities.

The governor twice appointed Levine to serve on Florida’s Board of Medicine and he chairs the FAU’s Lab School Leadership Committee where he helps raise funds for FAU’s pre-college educational programs.

The BoT is responsible for governing the university and ensuring that it fulfills its mission to provide high-quality education to its students.

The board is composed of 13 members. Eleven trustees are appointed by the governor of Florida and confirmed by the Florida Senate, while two members are appointed by the FAU Alumni Association and the FAU Student Government. The appointed trustees serve a term of five years and are eligible for reappointment for an additional term.

Student Government President Pierce Kennamer, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President for Administrative Affairs Stacy Volnick, and BoT Operations Andrew LaPlant did not respond to our requests.