Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Gov Ron DeSantis reappoints Bradley Levine to the FAU Board of Trustees

Levine has been reappointed for another five-year term on the Board of Trustees at FAU.

The+Board+of+Trustees+at+their+April+5%2C+2022+meeting.+Photo+by+the+UP.

The Board of Trustees at their April 5, 2022 meeting. Photo by the UP.

Sofia De La Espriella, Staff Writer
April 10, 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Bradley Levine’s reappointment to the Board of Trustees (BoT) on Monday, March 26, pending Senate’s approval. Levine, who became chair of the BoT last May, has been a member since 2018. 

Levine was vice chair of the BoT and chair of FAU’s Academic and Student Affairs Committee from 2021 to 2022 before assuming the chairmanship last year. According to FAU, he is currently serving as the chair of the FAU Lab School Leadership Committee, where he is actively involved in fundraising efforts to construct a new school.

“I am honored to be reappointed by Governor DeSantis. As Chair of the Board of Trustees the past year, it has been great to witness all the phenomenal strides at FAU. The Final Four run by men’s basketball has given us all a renewed sense of pride toward the university.  Together we will capitalize on the country knowing who FAU is, our top tier research, and incredible students and faculty,” Levine wrote in a statement.

Bradley Levine has over 20 years of experience in building software technology companies, with a focus on healthcare technology and luxury real estate. He is currently the president of Tellus LLC, which specializes in Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Digital Health. Aside from his professional career, Levine is also involved in civic activities. 

The governor twice appointed Levine to serve on Florida’s Board of Medicine and he chairs the FAU’s Lab School Leadership Committee where he helps raise funds for FAU’s pre-college educational programs.

The BoT is responsible for governing the university and ensuring that it fulfills its mission to provide high-quality education to its students.

The board is composed of 13 members. Eleven trustees are appointed by the governor of Florida and confirmed by the Florida Senate, while two members are appointed by the FAU Alumni Association and the FAU Student Government. The appointed trustees serve a term of five years and are eligible for reappointment for an additional term.

Student Government President Pierce Kennamer, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President for Administrative Affairs Stacy Volnick, and BoT Operations Andrew LaPlant did not respond to our requests. 

Sofia De La Espriella is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or message her on Instagram @sofidelaespriella.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • Head coach Dusty May walking across the court ahead of the FAUs Final Four matchup against San Diego State at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on April 1, 2023.

    Basketball

    Dusty May signs extension as head coach

  • State University System orders ban of TikTok

    30-second stories

    State University System orders ban of TikTok

  • The entrance to the Breezeway at FAU. Photo by Eston Parker III.

    News

    The Gender and Sexuality Studies major may escape House Bill 999 in a recent update

  • Photo from the balloon just before popping at 98,000 feet. Courtesy of Jake Pearman.

    News

    Aerospace Club successfully launches balloon into space

  • House of Representatives meeting on March 31, 2023.

    News

    Boca House is providing an accessible golf cart to the FAU’s Night Owls

  • BREAKING NEWS WHITE ON BLACK

    Breaking News

    FAU confirms suicide in Glades Park Towers

  • Sophomore guard Alijah Martin throws down a dunk against San Diego State in the Final Four on April 1, 2023.

    Basketball

    Owls’ run ends in 72-71 loss to San Diego State in Final Four

  • Photo courtesy of Wikimedia commons

    News

    New presidential search virtual sessions

  • Rep. Randy Fine. Source of Republican House Majority.

    News

    Florida Rep. Randy Fine could be FAU’s next president

  • Head coach Dusty May pictured during a team practice inside Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

    Basketball

    Head coach Dusty May to sign contract with FAU

Navigate Right

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *