Boca House of Representatives re-elect Dylan Hobbs-Fernie as house speaker

In the first meeting following the Student Government election, the Boca House of Representatives re-elected Dylan Hobbs-Fernie as house speaker.

Hobbs-Fernie, who served as house speaker throughout the summer semester, ran unopposed and won the nomination by a unanimous 19-0 vote with two representatives abstaining.

The speaker oversees House meetings and ensures proper behavior is followed, according to the Student Government Constitution.

“The obstacles that come with this role can be overwhelming, but I can say with the utmost confidence that I am the most prepared person to once again face these challenges,” said Hobbs-Fernie.

Hobbs-Fernie admitted he was not perfect as speaker throughout the summer, but pledges to be better for the fall.

“I’ve grown so much from the start of my term last May, and even so much more since the start of this semester,” Hobbs-Fernie said. “It’s not only my goal but my duty to help us be better and improve from where we were over the summer and from the 16th Legislative Session. As speaker, I promise that communication in the house will vastly improve.”

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.