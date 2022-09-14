Student Union: Chris Hall Lynch to serve as interim director

Lynch will direct the Student Union until the search for an official director resumes in the spring.

“We have appointed Chris Hall Lynch to the position of Interim Director. Chris formerly served as Associate Director,” Vice President of Student Affairs Larry Faerman wrote in an email to the UP. “We will revisit the search in early spring.”

University officials have not appointed an official director since Michael Cooper resigned six months ago. He served less than five years in the position.

“The search for a new Student Union Director is not currently active,” said Student Body President Pierce Kennamer via email. “I look forward to the next group of candidate interviews and hearing their unique visions for our Student Union.”

Lynch did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

