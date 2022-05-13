Larry Faerman: University hopes to fill Student Union director position by August

The vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management said that the hiring process for the position will be conducted “in accordance with FAU Human Resource processes.”

Less than two months after Michael Cooper resigned from his position as Student Union Director, Larry Faerman has been supervising the Student Union for the time being.

“The position of Director remains vacant. The position is currently posted for hire; with hopes to fill the position by [the] beginning of August,” said Faerman, the Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, in an email to the UP. “Each of the functional area leads will receive their guidance from me for the near term.”

While Faerman clarified he is not acting as Interim Director, he is supporting the Student Union staff in their day-to-day roles while distributing some of the administrative responsibilities to them for the time being.

As for the hiring process for the position, Faerman said that it will be conducted “in accordance with FAU Human Resource processes.”

After more than seven years, Cooper left FAU, first serving as the procurement director, then leading the Student Union in September 2017. In the latter position, he brought the eSports arena and an arcade to the building via a renovation for $11 million. According to his LinkedIn, he now works as a senior manager for Workday Consulting at Makse Group.

Despite Cooper’s resignation, university spokesperson Brittany Silvestri stated at the time that plans to build a marketplace store in the Student Union are still in motion.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.