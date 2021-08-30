Women’s Soccer: Owls settle for a 1-1 overtime draw at Michigan State

This is the second consecutive season the Owls started 1-2-1.

FAU women’s soccer (1-2-1) went to East Lansing, Mich. Monday afternoon and drew 1-1 in overtime against the Michigan State Spartans (3-0-1).

The Owls conceded seven minutes into the game. The Spartans’ junior forward Lauren DeBeau got the ball to fifth-year forward Ava Cook, who put it in the net to give the Spartans the early lead.

Luckily for FAU, DeBeau committed a foul inside the penalty box that granted graduate forward Bri Austin the equalizing goal in the 26th minute to keep the Owls in the game.

Freshman midfielder Sofia Voldby and senior forward Miracle Porter took FAU’s last two shots on target in the 41st and 56th minutes, but the Spartans’ redshirt junior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal kept them from going through.

Michigan State was extremely aggressive on offense for the entire 90 minutes, which saw them take 19 shots that included eight on target.

To the Owls’ fortunes, freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen prevented all but one of them from going through, making seven saves to show her resilience at goal.

Despite having recorded no shots in extra time, Cohen and the Owls’ defense continued putting up a defensive wall to prevent a game-winning goal from the Spartans.

The Owls return home to Boca Raton, Fla. to host Murray State at FAU Soccer Stadium on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

