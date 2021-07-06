UPressPlay News: EP. 19

Gillian Manning, Michael Gennaro, and Natalia Ribeiro
July 6, 2021

Tropical storm Elsa, the 13th annual FAU Bonfire Music Festival, the Surfside Condo, and more.

Learn more about our topics:

Weekly COVID Update 7/3: Surging COVID cases in PBC, decreasing vaccination rate in FL

Bonfire Music Festival returns to FAU

North Miami Beach orders 10-story condo evacuated after report declares it unsafe

‘Are we next?’ Worried high-rise dwellers take photos, seek answers after Surfside

3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba

Tropical Storm Elsa

Gas leak responsible for ‘eye of fire’ in Mexican waters, says oil company

At least 91 people killed, dozens injured in Mexico gasoline pipeline explosion

The Supreme Court Deals A New Blow To Voting Rights, Upholding Arizona Restrictions

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions in ‘a sign of what’s to come’

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol

Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned

Prosecutors charge Trump Organization with a 15-year tax scheme

June brings jump in jobs, pickup in pay

Foreign countries that ‘bully’ China will meet a ‘great wall of steel,’ says Xi during Communist Party centenary

Tokyo 2020: Two Namibian Olympic medal contenders ruled ineligible for women’s 400m due to naturally high testosterone levels

Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run 100-meter dash at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana