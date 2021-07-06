UPressPlay News: EP. 19
July 6, 2021
Tropical storm Elsa, the 13th annual FAU Bonfire Music Festival, the Surfside Condo, and more.
New episode every Tuesday!
Learn more about our topics:
Weekly COVID Update 7/3: Surging COVID cases in PBC, decreasing vaccination rate in FL
Bonfire Music Festival returns to FAU
North Miami Beach orders 10-story condo evacuated after report declares it unsafe
‘Are we next?’ Worried high-rise dwellers take photos, seek answers after Surfside
3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba
Gas leak responsible for ‘eye of fire’ in Mexican waters, says oil company
At least 91 people killed, dozens injured in Mexico gasoline pipeline explosion
The Supreme Court Deals A New Blow To Voting Rights, Upholding Arizona Restrictions
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions in ‘a sign of what’s to come’
House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol
Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned
Prosecutors charge Trump Organization with a 15-year tax scheme
June brings jump in jobs, pickup in pay
Foreign countries that ‘bully’ China will meet a ‘great wall of steel,’ says Xi during Communist Party centenary
Tokyo 2020: Two Namibian Olympic medal contenders ruled ineligible for women’s 400m due to naturally high testosterone levels
Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run 100-meter dash at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana
