Bonfire Music Festival returns to FAU

After the one year hiatus due to COVID-19, the university is reviving the Bonfire Music Festival

The crowd of over 4,000 people at FAU’s 12th annual bonfire. Photo by Alex Liscio

After a one year hiatus due to COVID-19, FAU is bringing back the annual Bonfire Music Festival for 2021. This will be the 13th time the university has hosted the event.

The Bonfire Music Festival is set to take place Sept. 9, according to Assistant Director of Student Involvement Richard Mahler.

The lineup for this year’s festival will include performances by Flo Rida, Kiana Ledé, Jesse McCartney, and Willie Jones.

Mahler sent an email stating that a fireworks display will be held at the end of the festival to close the night out. Football head coach Willie Taggart will also make an appearance as a special guest, alongside members of the football team.

The Bonfire Music Festival is an event meant to bring the FAU community together, where everyone in the university can socialize prior to the first home football game.

Mahler noted, “Free tickets will be available to FAU students plus one guest starting Thursday, July 1 at the Student Union Box Office on the Boca campus or online at fauevents.com.”

The event will be located north of the Student Union building on the Boca campus; gates open at 5:45 p.m.

This seems to be the start of the big on-campus events that FAU will be hosting during the upcoming semester. This event is hosted by the Office of Student Activities and Involvement and the Boca Raton Student Government Program Board.

For more information about future events, check out FAU’s Program Boards Instagram.

Elliot Rodriguez is the Entertainment Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories email him at [email protected] or Instagram @elliotyaknow