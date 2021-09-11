Bonfire 2021 told through photos

The university’s annual music festival was back in full swing on Sept. 9 with performances from Willie Jones, Jesse McCartney, Kiana Ledé, and Flo Rida.

Bonfire 2021 began with a performance from Willie Jones, who mixes hip hop with country to produce songs such as “Down by the Riverside,” which he performed during his set.

Jones sang through his set with a smile and frequent dance breaks. The artist said that he would love to come back to Boca Raton and perform at FAU again.

After Jones’ set, the crowd waited patiently for Jesse McCartney to take the stage.

Next on the lineup was Jesse McCartney, who rose to fame in the 1990s while he appeared on the TV drama, “All My Children.” When his first solo album was released in 2004, the track Beautiful Soul hit number 15 on the Billboard 200.

McCartney caused the crowd to go wild when he performed his hit song, “Beautiful Soul.” Even the previous act, Willie Jones, was singing along.

McCartney delivered an energetic set on the Bonfire stage and interacted with the crowd throughout. At one point, he told the crowd that it’s “so good to be back on stage.”

The entire front row began cheering and screaming for Kiana Ledé as soon as she stepped foot on the stage. The 24-year-old told the crowd that Bonfire would be her first time performing songs off of her latest album, KIKI.

The front of the crowd vibed with Ledé throughout her set. One group of attendees, shown above, expressed so much love and excitement for her that she made sure to point them out.

Ledé moved and grooved with the crowd while she performed all sorts of songs from slow ballads to empowering anthems. She is not only a singer and songwriter, but also an actress. Ledé starred in the second season of MTV’s “Scream” as a main character.

Ledé ended her set by thanking the crowd for showing so much energy and singing along. She also shouted out the upcoming artist, Flo Rida, before he took the stage.

Next, a group of players from the university’s football team took the stage to promote their upcoming game against Georgia Southern.

While the football team was on stage, a crowd member climbed to the shoulders of another attendee to try to catch a t-shirt that was being thrown into the crowd. While she didn’t appear to catch one, she was still all smiles for the team.

The university basketball team took the stage next to throw t-shirts into the audience and lead a few FAU chants. The players had the whole crowd showing school spirit by shouting out the university name and colors.

FAU’s Program Board (PB) organized the Bonfire Music Festival, so PB members took the stage to receive a round of applause and throw Bonfire t-shirts into the crowd.

Last, but not least, headliner Flo Rida took the stage while attendees chanted his name. He strutted on stage and began performing the debut single from his fourth album, “Good Feeling.” He wore rhinestone sunglasses that matched his microphone stand.

Flo Rida rocked the Bonfire stage with hits like “Low,” “Whistle,” and “Right Round.” The crowd danced with their hands in the air throughout his set.

The Bonfire crowd partied with Rida while he performed.

During his performance of his 2008 hit “Low,” Rida invited a group of FAU ladies to the stage to show off their best moves. Many of the girls took out their phones to document the once-in-a-lifetime moment onstage.

Before he began his song “Whistle,” Rida asked the crowd to turn on their flashlights and wave them back and forth.

Rida invited Student Body President Maxwell Simonson and a group of FAU guys to the stage during his performance of “GDFR.” As soon as the beat dropped, the guys and Rida sprayed water at the crowd and danced around the stage.

After throwing his tank top into the crowd, Rida brought two girls on stage, including one who he claimed was his biggest fan. He handed her (left) a microphone and told her to sing his song “Wild Ones,” which she happily obliged to.

Rida ended his set by stepping to the top of the barricade and giving the crowd high fives and handshakes. He walked through the center of the crowd on the shoulders of a crew member, interacting with as many audience members as he could.

Eston Parker III is the Photo Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @EstonParker.

Kendall Little is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @klittlewrites.