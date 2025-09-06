Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Sexyy Red headlines FAU Bonfire Music Fest with over 3,650 tickets sold

FAU students packed the outdoor Student Union venue on Friday night to party with rapper Sexyy Red as she performed at the 17th annual Bonfire Music Fest.
Michael Cook
Sexyy Red on stage at FAU’s Program Board Bonfire Music Fest on Sept. 5, 2025.
Jada Strayer, Political Reporter
September 6, 2025

“SkeeYee” echoed across Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus as rapper Sexyy Red took the stage Friday night on the Student Union outdoor stage for the 17th annual Bonfire Music Fest hosted by Program Board.  

This year’s event marked a return to the festival’s rap roots after last year’s EDM performance by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, who headlined the same stage. Bonfire’s gates were open at 6 p.m. with a live set by DJ Thunder, setting the stage before the highly anticipated headliner at 9 p.m. 

For some students, the excitement began long before the music started. FAU freshman Sadie Palazzolo, who lives on campus, said she had been looking forward to the night for weeks.

“I’m so excited to be here, I’m excited to sing Sexyy Red, and ready to dance,” Palazzolo said.  “I’ve been preparing for this for weeks, so I was excited I could just walk out of my door and come down.”

The first drop of 2,950 free student tickets on Aug. 20 sold out within hours, leaving many students who couldn’t secure a spot disappointed. In response to the high demand, the Program Board made a surprise second release of 700 tickets on the day of Bonfire, Sept. 5. 

FAU freshman Jerika White said she was determined to get into Bonfire from the very beginning, securing her ticket during the first drop on Aug. 20. 

“As soon as I heard Sexyy Red was this year’s performer, I set an alarm on my phone to make sure I got a ticket,” White said. “I dragged my roommate here with me; I couldn’t miss out on this.” 

The long, humid wait for Red’s performance took a toll on some attendees, with several students being carried out by staff after passing out. 

Despite the incidents that occurred, the crowd’s energy didn’t fade while they waited for the headliner. The Program Board requested a “radio-friendly” performance, but Red’s setlist included songs with explicit language. She performed popular songs like “Get It Sexyy” and “U My Everything.”

Madison Sakin, assistant director for Programs and Traditions, previously told the University Press that Sexyy Red was the Program Board’s third booking attempt. Sakin could not give an exact price, but said Red’s contract cost $150,000 more than last year’s deal with O’Neal. 

In recent years, Bonfire has welcomed a wide range of artists, including DJ Diesel in 2024, Coi Leray in 2023, Nelly in 2022, and Flo Rida in 2021. Camili Diaz, a sophomore at FAU, who also attended last year’s Bonfire Music Fest, said this year’s performance stood out in comparison. 

“Last year’s performance was good, but nothing can top Sexyy Red’s energy; it’s just unmatched,” Diaz said. “I honestly don’t know how they can top her for next year.”

Jada Strayer is the Political Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or direct message her @jadastrayer on Instagram. 

