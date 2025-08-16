Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Rapper Sexyy Red to headline FAU’s 2025 Bonfire Music Fest

FAU’s Program Board revealed its surprise musical artist for this year’s concert on Saturday, with the University Press speaking exclusively to the organizer about how they landed one of the hottest rappers out.
The flyer for the 2025 Bonfire Music Fest headliner Sexyy Red. Courtesy of FAU’s Program Board Instagram.
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
August 16, 2025

Little Miss Sexyy” will be walking down the street to FAU’s Boca Raton campus next month for the Program Board’s Bonfire Music Fest, bringing her iconic red hair and unapologetic hits, like “Get It Sexy” and “Pound Town.”

One of the fastest-rising female rappers in the game, Sexyy Red, will take the stage on Sept. 5 for the annual music festival. Booking her came at a hefty price compared to last year, Assistant Director for Programs and Traditions Madison Sakin told the University Press, just hours before the official artist was revealed during a drone show at the “First Saturday in Paradise” event.

Sakin, who oversees the FAU’s Program Board, said she could not reveal the exact amount because of contracts with the artist’s management. But confirmed the price was $150,000 more than last year’s performer, Shaquille O’Neal. This year, the Program Board wanted to shift away from electronic dance music artists, Sakin said in an email Saturday. 

“We had other artists in mind as well, as Sexyy Red was our third try. We had artists all over from rap to pop,” Sakin wrote to the University Press, but could not disclose the other artists’ names.

Though Sexyy Red’s music contains explicit lyrics, Sakin said the Program Board requested a “radio-friendly” setlist, but it remains unclear whether the performance will be censored.

Sexyy Red has been making waves on the music charts. One of her breakout songs, “Pound Town 2,” entered the Billboard Hot 100 after Nicki Minaj remixed the track in 2023. She also appears on the hit “Rich Baby Daddy” with Drake and SZA, which stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 22 consecutive weeks and was featured on Drake’s album “For All the Dogs” in 2023. 

In previous years, artists such as Coi Leray in 2023, Nelly in 2022, and Flo Rida in 2021 hit the stage. This year’s artist seems like a good fit for the college audience, especially since Sexyy Red performed at a fraternity party last year at the University of California, Los Angeles. 

Sexyy Red will make another stop at a university concert, this time held outside FAU’s Boca Raton Student Union, with tickets free for students and $15 for guests. There is a limit of one guest per student. The gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m.

Michael Cook is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
Michael Cook is a senior at Florida Atlantic University studying multimedia journalism and public relations. He joined the University Press in fall 2023 as a staff writer, became news editor in fall 2024, managing editor in spring 2025, and editor-in-chief for fall 2025. When he’s not wearing his reporting hat, he enjoys street photography and reading print newspapers.