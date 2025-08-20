Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU students quickly sell out Sexyy Red show, no restock

Florida Atlantic University’s annual Bonfire Music Fest, headlined by rapper Sexyy Red this year, sold out just hours after the free student tickets were released.
Michael Cook
The stage of last year’s Bonfire Music Fest, headlined by Shaquille O’Neal, on Sept. 6.
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
August 20, 2025

Florida Atlantic University students claimed all the tickets for the Program Board’s Bonfire Music Fest this year, which is set to feature rapper Sexyy Red in a few weeks. The concert was completely sold out just hours after the tickets went live on Wednesday.

The sold-out concert disappointed some students who couldn’t secure a spot for the show that will take place on Sept. 5 at the Boca Raton campus. Madison Sakin, assistant director for Programs and Traditions, told the University Press that 3,000 tickets were claimed and there will not be a restock.

Sakin advises FAU’s Program Board and said tickets went live for students at 10:30 a.m. and sold out by 3:15 p.m. Anuradha Ramdas, a senior biology student, said she set an alarm for 10:20 a.m. before the tickets dropped. When they did, she waited about 10 minutes in the online queue before securing her free ticket.

“I figured they’d sell out early since she is a big artist,” Ramdas said, stating that this was the fastest time she had seen the Bonfire event sell out. 

The Program Board announced on their Instagram page a day before that the tickets are first-come, first-served. They warned that tickets would sell out quickly, and the students proved them right. They announced Sexyy Red as a surprise headliner on Aug. 16.

Students could have claimed a complimentary ticket before they sold out, with the option to purchase one guest ticket for $15. Farrah Smith, a junior criminal justice major, called the sold-out tickets disappointing, as she had requested time off work to attend the concert. Around 8 p.m., she checked online and realized none were left.

“I was definitely heartbroken when I found out they were sold out, and I was extremely excited for this artist,” Smith said.

Jamahl Hanna, chair of the Program Board, said he is counting down the days until the concert and that choosing Sexyy Red as the headliner was the perfect fit for college students.

“I think we definitely elevated from last year, and it’s only up from here,” Hanna said.

Michael Cook is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

The flyer for the 2025 Bonfire Music Fest headliner Sexyy Red. Courtesy of FAU’s Program Board Instagram.
Michael Cook, Editor-in-Chief
Michael Cook is a senior at Florida Atlantic University studying multimedia journalism and public relations. He joined the University Press in fall 2023 as a staff writer, became news editor in fall 2024, managing editor in spring 2025, and editor-in-chief for fall 2025. When he’s not wearing his reporting hat, he enjoys street photography and reading print newspapers.