COLUMN: A “full-court” analysis of FAU men’s basketball in AAC play

Only six games remain in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) for Florida Atlantic University’s men’s basketball team (15-10, 8-4 AAC). In less than a month, the Owls will be heading to the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 12-16, for the AAC Championship Tournament; that means it’s crunch time.

In order to secure a spot in March Madness, FAU must take home the AAC championship trophy. It will be no easy task as the University of Memphis holds strong; ranked first in the AAC and No. 22 nationally.

Let’s go over what we’ve seen from the Owls so far and what they need to stick with to head into March with some confidence:

It’s important to note the true start of this team, when former head coach Dusty May announced his departure from FAU on March 23, 2024, and signed with the University of Michigan. May led the Owls to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances including the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance and one Conference USA regular season and conference championship. When head coach John Jakus signed with FAU on March 27, 2024, he worked fast to draw up a new roster and bring in new staff members.

Jakus brought in 11 new players from across the country and even the world to play under his leadership. Pre-season, Jakus emphasized how he wanted to be an offensively dominant team. FAU currently ranks No. 31 nationally in scoring with 81.4 points per game, so it is safe to say Jakus stayed true to his word.

The Owls’ season began with a pre-designed non-conference schedule in May made up of some tough Big 12 and Big 10 matchups including the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma State University, and Michigan State University. FAU went 8-7 in these games.

Fans got to see a glimpse of what this reformed team would bring to the table. While their shooting started out hot, averaging 101.5 points per game in their first four, they had one clear struggle: defense.

FAU comes in at 293 out of 355 teams in the country with scoring defense, per the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) standings. They allow 76.1 ppg from opponents and the number sounds poor, but they’ve improved from the start of the season.

“I think it’s slowly gotten better as we’ve gotten through the wins. But I thought to close the first half at Charlotte at home, we went two point guards, Ken, Baba and Kaleb, and then switched everything. I thought that gave Charlotte some frustration…So we’ll just keep adjusting week to week,” said Jakus about the team’s overall defense.

In non-conference play, the Owls played UCF and allowed Knights guard Keyshawn Hall to easily drop 26 points. That game in particular showcased their weakness in perimeter defense. They lacked communication while appearing confused on the court — and fans noticed.

When they entered AAC play, the road began to be rocky. The Owls lost by 28 points to Memphis. FAU went 3-3 after their tough loss, but now they’ve entered an uphill climb.

Something clicked for the Owls when they played the University of Texas at San Antonio on Jan. 29. They had 42 rebounds and guard Kyky Tandy had his highest night of 26 points, propelling FAU to their 94-74 win, a differential they hadn’t seen since the second game of the season.

The win against UTSA kickstarted the five-game winning streak the Owls are currently on. They’ve come together offensively and from a defensive end the team has clear communication, something Jakus said you can hear from the other side of the court.

“Maybe the coolest thing about our winning is I think we’re going to walk out in the Elly and see a real special level of support. I’m just really thankful for that,” said Jakus. “I’m happy for our guys and we want to keep building the culture of FAU as much as we want to win games. This school is important and we’re part of the front porch of the school. ”

The Owls are currently tied for fourth place in the AAC with Tulane. The first four teams will receive a “double-bye” in the AAC tournament, meaning FAU would not have to play until the quarterfinals. This would put the Owls at a great advantage against their opponents, and FAU will have to continue the five-game winning streak they are on right now to keep up this momentum.

One clear trend is players finally recognizing what kind of role they can bring to the team. It’s never easy transferring from a school where you know your place to one where everyone is trying to discover their strengths. But, at this point in the season, it seems to have clicked at just the perfect time.

Key Players

Kaleb Glenn (Guard): Glenn came to FAU out of Louisville, averaging 3.9 points per game and 3.6 rebounds with 14.9 minutes of playing time. At FAU he has far surpassed his previous season, as he’s currently averaging 12.8 ppg, leading the team in scoring, and 4.9 rebounds.

Glenn has developed into an energy-drawing player. He’s had 17 steals which has propelled him to draw up head-turning dunks. His 6-foot-7-inch stature has allowed Glenn to play with speed and agility, and oversize the smaller guards.

Coming off the bench, Glenn knows how to make an impact. He’s consistent, court-knowledgeable and let’s be honest, he’s just fun to watch.

Glenn has become a powerhouse from the three-point line, shooting 41.4% beyond the arc. Based on his statistics, he could easily be a starter but the system that Jakus has implemented is working, so they need to keep it going.

Baba Miller (Forward): Possibly one of the most anticipated transfers, Miller spent two seasons with Florida State University before deciding to call Boca Raton home. Just like his teammates, he has excelled as an Owl.

Miller can shoot, he can pass, but most importantly, he can rebound. Reaction time is no weakness of his, leading the team with 1.7 blocks per game, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

One of five starters, Miller’s proven to be one of the most versatile players on the team. His just under 7-foot height might make one expect him to be a center. But the way that he’s used, Jakus has made it clear from the jump that Miller is no such thing.

Miller understands what to do inside of the paint but has been known to put it away beyond the arc as well. His best game was on Nov. 30 during the Owls’ devastating buzzer-beater 80-78 loss to Florida Gulf Coast University. Despite losing, Miller flipped on the switch in this game, shooting a season-high 25 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Tre Carroll (Forward): Carroll’s no new face to FAU, playing his third season with them. But, his playing ability this season is a new spectacle to watch.

In his first two seasons with the Owls, Carroll averaged 3.7 ppg, 0.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds while only playing 6.8 minutes per game. He now plays 21.5 minutes per game, allowing him to develop into a key player, averaging 12.2 ppg, 1.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Most of Carroll’s former teammates, who had established themselves as more dominant players than him, transferred to different schools to continue their basketball journeys. Carroll knew he now had the perfect opportunity to become a key role player for the Owls, and it is safe to say he’s done just that.

On Jan. 5, Jakus tested out starting Carroll over center Matas Vokietaitis, winning the game to snap a two-game losing streak. Since then, Carroll has remained a starter and thrived in his new role. He’s brought a new level of excitement to the team in addition to the knowledge he brings from being a third-year FAU player: how to get to March.

Leland Walker (Guard): Walker’s a transfer out of Eastern Kentucky University. During his two years with the Colonels, he averaged 12.4 ppg, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. While his shooting points have decreased, Walker’s become a vital assistor.

Walker constantly went for the long-range shot at the beginning of the season, but they failed to go through the shiny red rim. Recently, he’s taken a step back from shooting and begun to realize his strength in setting his teammates up with dimes.

As the Owls starting guard, Walker brings the team a sense of intensity but togetherness. His ability to scan the court is unmatched and a much-needed skill for FAU’s success. He understands when to hold back and allow for his teammates to get across the court, and when to take the fast-break opportunity for a layup.

Together, FAU can continue their hot streak as they begin their final stretch. It won’t be easy or pretty. Three of their six remaining games are against teams who they lost to at the beginning of AAC play. But, they’ve grown and regrouped.

FAU’s next game will be against Wichita State (15-10, 5-7 AAC). The Shockers are entering with a four-game win streak on their backs, including taking down No. 22 Memphis; a feat that has yet evaded the owls. Miller will have to fight hard for the rebounds against Wichita’s center Quincy Ballard. But if we can note one takeaway from the season so far, these Owls have resilience.

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X @MeganBruinsma.