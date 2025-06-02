Column: How a UP editor’s journey to Israel changed her worldview

What was originally a ten-day geopolitical trip to Israel unexpectedly turned into a two-week self-discovery journey to step out of my comfort zone as a college student.

A study from the University of California shows that students who go abroad are more likely to be open-minded, emotionally stable and diligent when they return. As an overplanner who lives by detailed schedules, this journey forced me to let go of control and trust the process.

Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach hand-selected 15 non-Jewish and five Jewish Florida Atlantic University student leaders for their annual “Owls in Israel” trip that is free of cost. This opportunity allows students to learn about Israel’s history while also shedding light on the ongoing conflict with other Middle Eastern countries, particularly Palestine. There was an increase in attendance compared to last year’s trip, which only had eight students.

After an eight-hour flight from Miami to Germany for a layover, we were one step closer to eagerly arriving in Israel. That was until our flight to Tel Aviv, Israel, was canceled because a Yemen-based rebel group called the Houthi fired a missile near the Ben Gurion airport. The exact airport we were about to fly into.

At that time, I didn’t know this disruption would cause a chain of events that would halt our trip by three days. Upon reaching customs personnel at the Frankfurt International airport, I was not permitted to leave the airport because of unexpected visa requirements. The customs officer said I could either “stay in the airport or go back to the States.”

Sapir Levi, the coordinator of the Owls in Israel trip, and the other 19 students stayed together until they got separated in half because of flight booking issues. In the meantime, Marissa Merslich, the other trip chaperone, and I started our 50-hour journey stranded in the airport together. We were two complete strangers. I didn’t expect to start my first international trip watching my peers explore Germany on Instagram without me, but it could’ve been worse.

I’m grateful for the special bond we created, from consoling each other when we were told our first boarding passes weren’t valid to telling each other our life stories. At one point, I told her how ironic this setback was and compared it to Scripture. Biblically, it was a challenge for the Israelites to enter the “Promised Land,” also known as Israel, similar to us.

Throughout the rest of the trip, I would compare us to Moses, the Israelites’ leader, and Joshua, his mentee, because of the connection we formed through hardship. After a chaotic stay in Germany, we landed in Tel Aviv from our connecting flight in Dubai. Breathing natural air for the first time in three days in what’s considered the Holy Land felt surreal.

Leading up to “Owls in Israel”, I was most excited to visit holy sites like the Sea of Galilee, Jordan River and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. As a Christian, this opportunity to be in the spaces that I read about in Scripture since I was a little girl felt surreal. Walking where Jesus walked brought the Bible to life more than ever before, and I felt more affirmed in my faith.

Being in Israel also made me face the reality of the Middle Eastern conflict. Before this trip, I had a very surface-level understanding of what was going on in Gaza, a Palestinian city, and Israel. I admit I didn’t know how deeply rooted and complicated this conflict was, dating back to the 19th century.

The most recent war was sparked on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas, a Palestinian armed group, fired rockets at Israel and invaded the territory, according to an article from the Global Conflict Tracker. Hamas attacked people in Israeli communities, at a music festival called Nova, and at other locations. This led to the death of over 1,200 people, thousands injured and hundreds of hostages, 58 of whom are still in captivity.

Before our trip started, Levi told us that we would talk to various speakers from both sides of the conflict. She also said that we’d be leaving the trip more confused with all the information we gathered, and she was right. What I saw was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and the more connected I felt to the conflict, the more I questioned if I could make a meaningful impact.

Seeing flyers, posters and billboards throughout the country of hostages with the phrase “Bring Them Home Now” made me feel connected to them. I was stunned to see a small community about a mile away from the Gaza border infested with bullet holes in the walls from the invasion. I couldn’t wrap my head around the thought of young adults enjoying the Nova festival, then texting their final words to their parents.

Hearing from Palestinians allowed me to see that both sides have innocent people who are suffering. Over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in Gaza. Those who are alive have poor living conditions, with limited access to necessities and proper medical care. I can’t begin to imagine the immense grief these groups carry for the living and the dead.

In my time in Israel, I observed the resilience and strength of the citizens. Despite their difficulties, they continue to live while remembering their loved ones. We had the opportunity to meet with a speaker named Reut. She shared how she overcame losing her ex-husband during the attack, knowing their daughter witnessed his murder.

She’s now carrying his legacy as the business owner of Cafe Otef Re’im. She lives with the purpose of keeping his memory and dreams alive. Her story and many others I heard throughout the trip inspired me to look beyond the horizon in dark times.

These moments also made me especially grateful for the luxury I have in America. Despite having to evacuate to a bomb shelter on the last day of the trip, I don’t have to constantly keep in mind that a bomb siren may sound at any moment, potentially altering my life.

Words can’t fully express how this trip shaped my perspective, but I hope sharing my experience encourages you to embrace the unknown and uncover new things about yourself.

Sephora Charles is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email Charles at [email protected].