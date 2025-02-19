COLUMN: Czeching-In: A student’s guide to Prague

I’m going to preempt this column with a few general study-abroad tips I’ve learned over the past week since I flew from Miami to Prague, with a connection in London, as I am studying abroad for over five months at Anglo-American University. Frankly, I chose to come to the capital of Czechia because I know nothing about it; that way everything will be fresh and new for me — I will share this journey, the good and the bad.

From the distinct Czech language that I only know how to say “Dobry Den,” which translates to “Good Day” in English to the tightly winding streets of the tourist-filled city center, all of it was a culture shock to me. The climate started as the biggest shock, especially coming from South Florida. The humid beach air that makes you sweat with shorts on was quickly replaced with zero-degree days and stacking as many layers of clothing on as possible.

Here are the tips…

Don’t pick a flight with a short layover

The first one began before I even arrived in the capital of the Czech Republic. I flew overnight from MIA to London’s Heathrow Airport, arriving just over 40 minutes before my next flight. I figured that would be enough time to walk between gates, but I did not account for the security line and checks — followed by long empty corridors to reach any connections.

By the time I got through security, I had already lost ten minutes of precious time. I checked the flight information on the British Airways website, and they had already boarded priority. I brushed it off, figuring it didn’t matter much; I was in the final boarding group anyway.

But as I weaved through the tight cafes and restaurants lining the airport and finally caught sight of the large metallic frames of the boarding gates, the information board of flights read that my flight was closing in a deep red font. I didn’t start running per se; it was hard anyway with bulky boots on (mini-travel tip: always wear your heaviest, bulkiest items so you don’t have to pack them), but I started a light jog.

When I finally reached my gate, the lady at the desk said my name in a thick British accent.

“I’m surprised you got here so fast; it must be a record,” she said as I tried to catch my breath and fumbled through my bag to find my passport simultaneously. Past her, the jet bridge stood open and empty. I was the last person to board the plane to Prague.

Never use Apple Maps

I made some friends at student orientation while jetlagged my first full day in Prague. We went out for some drinks that Wednesday night (just apple juice, of course) and had our last drink just after midnight.

The public transport in Prague and most major European cities change at midnight to an early morning schedule, changing the numbers and locations of the various trams and buses that crisscross through the city. So I went onto Apple Maps to find where I needed to go to get back to my student housing across the river from the city center in Prague 7, Holešovice. Walking the narrow alleys all the way myself would have taken just over an hour and a half. Taking a night tram would take under half that, about 35 minutes. So I decided to take the tram.

I made sure to board the one going in the right direction (which can be more confusing than you might think), which read “Invalidovna,” the final stop for that particular tram. The end of the tram route was still about a 20-minute walk from my dorm, across the Vltava River, and, as it turns out, through a pitch-black, muddy construction site.

It appeared as a park on Apple Maps and seemed to be the perfect shortcut. I figured it would be a beautiful park right on the river. It was not. The construction site had no lights, obscuring the view of piles of dirt and muddy paths that I would soon become very familiar with. Within about 100 yards of walking in total darkness, I splashed my sneakers into a mud-filled puddle and decided to cut my losses and go back to the properly lit street.

Fortunately, the construction site shortcut only cut a few minutes to my walk anyway, and I still got to enjoy the gorgeous scenery of nighttime in Prague, which never seems to disappoint no matter where in the city you find yourself.

Now I’m a Google Maps convert, which is marginally better; Apple Maps lost me when it muddied my sneakers in a dark construction site.

Use Public Transport

I would heavily recommend finding your way home when abroad. European cities are built with pedestrians in mind, unlike the wide streets with tiny sidewalks prevalent throughout the United States. Public transport can be extremely convenient and surprisingly cheap, and you can get your daily steps in easily.

But by surprisingly cheap, I really mean shockingly cheap. My student pass is valid until the end of April and lets me take every tram, bus and train throughout Prague for 360 Czech Crowns or just $15.10.

This one pass has gotten me to and from the Charles Bridge, one of the oldest stone bridges in the world, built in 1357. It got me to the Old Town Square which hosts the Astronomical Clock, built in 1410. It even got me to soccer practice 40 minutes outside of the city center in a small suburb.

They do have Uber here, and unfortunately, late-night public transport is far less frequent, which has spurred me to use it here and there (twice already, which I’m not proud of). But as I continue to explore the city and understand its quirks, you will hopefully read in later columns that I have used it far less frequently and rely on public transport just as the locals do.

Alexander Tabares is the Copy Desk Chief for the University Press. For more information regarding this story or others, email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @alextabaresof.