Owls in spirit: Religious student organizations offer FAU students a safe place

Many Florida Atlantic University students find that being part of a religious or spiritual group enhances their mental well-being and gives them a sense of self-worth.

In a time when 70% of students struggle with their mental health, spiritual spaces offered on campus give a vital lifeline for students to foster spiritual growth, enduring friendships and a sense of stability.

Annika Neilan, an FAU senior majoring in sociology and the president of Cru, an on-campus Christian ministry, can attest to this.

“Being on this college campus, it’s heavy. There’s a lot of kids dealing with a lot of heavy stuff: Depression, anxiety, mental health. My faith helps me with that, and it helps with disciplining my time, my perspective in taking classes, how I treat my professors and how I treat my classmates,” she said.

Neilan joined Cru, one of the five ministries at FAU, as a freshman after being introduced by a friend. After doing her research and making sure the club was to her liking, she gave it a chance that she still doesn’t regret. She gives Cru the credit for helping her through college.

“It’s literally been the greatest thing I could’ve done,” she said. “Great community, great people, great support system; honestly, I give them all the credit for my college experience.”

Rabbi Boruch Liberow has been the director of Boca Raton’s Chabad Student Center, a Jewish community center, for over 20 years alongside his wife, Rivka Rochel. He explains that he and his wife have a passion for running the Chabad and being there for the students.

“When you see students who have been through hard times, and after coming to us, their whole life changes. We’ve seen it. They feel confident. They feel they are given to society after coming to us. They’ve felt that importance, and they’ve felt the empowerment of being a leader themselves.” Liberow said. “And seeing that actually gives us a lot of strength and encouragement for us to be able to continue.”

Cru focuses on building faith through weekly worship and small group Bible studies. Beyond these gatherings, Cru offers mentorship programs, community events, and opportunities for students to connect with local churches.

In addition to providing spiritual support, Cru emphasizes the importance of giving back to the community. Cru hosted a mission trip to the Dominican Republic, which FAU’s Cru participated in last spring break, installing water filters in people’s homes.

Neilan shares that joining Cru offers a welcoming space for anyone seeking guidance or friendship.

“It is such an open-arms community… Regardless if you’re in the faith or if you’re not, or if you’re from a different faith, we’re open to everybody,” she said. “We just want everyone to experience the love of Jesus.”

Groups like the Catholic Newman Club and Hillel Center, a Jewish campus organization on FAU’s Boca Raton campus, offer students opportunities to connect with others through events such as Bible studies, Shabbat dinners, and interfaith discussions.

Hillel International is a campus-based Jewish organization with centers at Lynn University and FAU. FAU’s Hillel Center, located between the S.E. Wimberly Library and the Breezeway, offers students a space to celebrate traditions, deepen their faith, and connect through meaningful events.

Jack Steinman, an FAU senior criminal justice major and a board member for FAU’s Hillel International organization, is a witness to how welcoming a faith-based organization can be.

Steinman joined Hillel at FAU after transferring to the university during his sophomore year from Jacksonville University. He says that through club events and going to the Hillel Center on campus, he was able to meet new friends and get acclimated to a new school environment.

Colin Rhodes is the founding executive director of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) at FAU. Although Rhodes attended the University of Florida, he explains why he started a BCM at FAU.

“Of all the colleges in Florida, FAU was the biggest one with the smallest amount of campus ministries,” he said. “We wanted to be strategic and help spread the good news of Jesus where most people don’t know Him!”

He says the organization changed his life as a student, having even met his wife through the club.

After joining BCM at the University of Florida during his undergraduate years, Rhodes found that it helped him grow in his faith and connect with others.

“It was through the BCM that I met Christians my age who cared about growing in their faith, and that was the first time I had friends like that,” said Rhodes. “It’s had such an impact on me. I couldn’t help but want to share that with other people.”

Rhodes says the BCM provides a space for students to connect with others who share their values and welcomes those who may have different views.

“A more real challenge is that a lot of people, if they just see a flyer or something, think our club is only for Christians,” Rhodes said. “Some people automatically think they’re not invited, but that’s really not the case.”

FAU is home to nine active spiritual organizations that celebrate diverse religious and cultural practices, including others like the Indian Student Association and the Muslim Student Association.

While many clubs welcome as many students as possible to come and experience what they offer, Liberow recognizes that each student has their own needs and preferences.

“Nobody is forced; we encourage people, but we want them to know that we want them to join when they feel comfortable,” he said.

Religious groups at FAU aren’t just about practicing faith — they’re about building connections and finding a sense of belonging during a hectic college experience.

Liberow knows the college experience is stressful for students, so he and his wife have dedicated themselves to being a beacon of hope for the community.

“Students find it very refreshing that they can have a safe place to turn to, whether it’s seeing us on campus, coming to our table or coming to our home… they feel and appreciate that safety, and the more we see it, the more it makes us realize why we’re here,” Liberow said.

