FAU is calling on Owls to name the new Boca Raton residential hall

Paradise, Hoot or even Dusty May Residential Hall.

These are a few name pitches from Instagram users for Florida Atlantic University’s new dormitory that leaders plan to build on the Boca Raton campus.

The university is seeking proposals from the FAU community for naming a seven-story residential hall, which is expected to be ready for occupancy by fall 2026. With the first phase of construction set to start this spring semester, the hall will be located on the grassy area east of Parliament Hall.

With the hall currently unnamed, the proposal form requests suggestions for names related to the institution. This could include connections to a person, event or place that aligns with the university’s mission. The deadline is Jan. 31.

Five residential halls are standing on the Boca campus, with Atlantic Park Towers most recently built in 2021. The university similarly surveyed students, faculty and staff, asking what they would like the new name to be.

Michael Cook is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].