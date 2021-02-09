FAU announces a survey to choose a name for new residence hall

Submissions opened on Feb. 1, 2021, and will remain open until Feb. 22, 2021. Multiple submissions are allowed.

FAU has opened up a survey for students, faculty, and staff to choose a name for the new residence hall that will be opening up in Fall 2021.

“The time has come to propose a name for the new residence hall on the Boca Raton campus of Florida Atlantic University,” university staff said in an email. “Policy 1.8: Naming of University Elements delineates the actions and standards in assigning names of University facilities. Requests for naming opportunities may honor individuals (living or deceased), groups, events, places, and others when such will further the mission of the University.”

According to FAU Spokesperson Brittany Sylvestri, “a University Committee will review submissions and present a list of recommendations to the President and executive leadership team.”

If someone is to submit the name of a person as a suggestion for the building to be named after, they must list the contribution, accomplishments, or character of the individual.

