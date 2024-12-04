Women’s Basketball: The Lady Owls ‘feast’ on success after an eventful Thanksgiving Classic

Florida Atlantic (5-3) returned to paradise to host their annual Thanksgiving Classic from Nov.29 to Dec.1. They welcomed the Manhattan Jaspers (5-2) and Austin Peay Governors (3-4) to the Elly. The three-day event didn’t have a trophy to be won, but each team played for an opportunity to better themselves for future games to come.

“Watching them learn to play with each other, they’re starting to understand the feel of who’s going to be here, who’s going to be there, how to talk on defense, and they’re all talented players,” says head coach Jennifer Sullivan. “To watch this maturation take place is exciting for us to watch and getting wins along the way is pretty nice.”

Since coming back from a 62-52 victory against the FIU Panthers, the Owls are led offensively by guard Mya Perry, boasting a team-leading 13 points per game, followed by guards Erin Rodgers and Jada Moore, averaging 11.7 and 10.0 points per game, respectively.

Nov. 29: FAU Owls vs. Manhattan Jaspers

The Lady Owls (4-2) kicked off their first game back home after being on the road with a win in their annual Thanksgiving Classic, where they versed off against the Manhattan Jaspers (5-1).

As of Nov. 28, the Owls lead the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense and 3-point defense. They also rank second in the AAC in bench points per game, fouls per game, 3-point percentage, and 3-pointers per game.

Recap

FAU won the tipoff courtesy of Alana Rouser. Moore scored the game’s first points with an assist from Maria Myklebust. The Owls were off to a strong start offensively, scoring six points within the first two minutes of the game; however, Manhattan was slowly starting to come back.

Under the rim, the Owls were consistently on their toes, racking up 15 rebounds, eight defensives, five offensives and two deadballs in the first quarter alone. Their intense ability to quickly shift back on defense helped them keep their lead over the Lady Jaspers.

Rodgers has remained a dominant asset on both sides of the floor, averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Owls this season. She also ranks third in rebounds for the Owls, averaging 5.2 boards per game, only 0.1 rebounds behind Ta’Ziah Jenks and Rouser, who average 5.3 boards per game.

“Seeing the benefits that I get from every game, hearing what my coaches are telling me after I’m having these great performances and the great camaraderie I’m getting from my teammates after these games help me stay consistent,” said Rodgers. “Even when I have a great game, they fill it with that same positive energy. So just being able to feel that it makes me want to do that more.”

The Owls lead 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Even though the Lady Jaspers were making their respective shots, the Owls always found a way to bounce back and answer even stronger. Perry had already been 75% from three and was shooting 60% overall from the field. She, too, has remained a vital part in ensuring the Lady Owls’ success this season.

The Owls held their strong defensive tactics going into the second half, forcing the Jaspers to commit ten turnovers; the Owls only had five.

After over five minutes of unanswered scoring for the Owls, Jenks scored FAU’s first bucket to put them up seven over the Jaspers.

The Owls continued to hold the lead (31-24) going into halftime.

Moore scored the Owls’ first points of the second half, getting an and-one, and made the free throw to put the Owls up 10.

Forward Maria Myklebust scored back-to-back threes which extended the Owls’ lead to 13. The Owls were shooting a combined 38.5% from three as a team.

After over four minutes of unanswered scoring, the Jaspers scored their first basket and were fouled; however, this only cut the Owls’ lead to ten, so it was not too much to worry about. On the very next possession, Rodgers answered with a layup.

Kristina Godfrey was subbed into the game and scored her first points and triple of the game. Both teams continued to score baskets back and forth, but the Owls remained strong on both sides of the floor.

The Owls kept holding the lead as they went into the fourth quarter (52-44).

Guard Kristina Godfrey dribbling the ball up the court in the FAU Thanksgiving Classic vs. Manhattan (Jaden Wiston)

The Jaspers kicked off the quarter by scoring a layup, but the Owls answered right away with a jump shot from forward Emaya Lewis; these were her first game points. Thirty seconds later, guard Stefanie Ingram stole the ball and was fouled under the rim.

The Owls’ effective rebounding skills throughout this game were what was to hold them together; back-to-back points scored by Myklebust and Lewis helped extend the Owls’ lead by 13, forcing Manhattan to call a timeout.

The Owls proceeded to go on a 13-0 scoring run; the last time the Japsers scored was in the first ten seconds of the fourth quarter. After Manhattan’s timeout, the Japsers scored their first points in over six minutes.

Although both teams traded baskets equally this quarter, the Owls had the lead the entire game over the Jaspers, and not once was there a lead change or even a tie; the biggest lead was 19 points.

The Owls won their first game of the FAU Thanksgiving Classic (65-50).

The Owls remain undefeated at home this season and look to extend their winning streak to six on Dec. 1, when they face off against the Austin Peay Governors.

“​​What we found really important is just being able to adjust on the fly because it’s a quick turnaround,” says Rodgers. “Just being able to keep up this defense that we this great defense that we have, being able to talk on defense convert on offense.”

Dec. 1: FAU Owls vs. Austin Peay Governors

The Owls (5-3) played their second game of their Thanksgiving Classic versus the Austin Peay Governors (3-4). Prior to this matchup, the Governors came up short versus the Jaspers on Saturday, Nov. 30, with a score of 61-46.

Although the Owls came up short in a devastating fashion, Perry was a vital component in keeping this team’s offense alive, leading the Owls in scoring with 14 points and shooting 50% from the field as a whole and 50% from three.

“I told the team it hurts, but we got to feel the hurt, be in the hurt, and then you learn from it, and then you look back on this later as an experience that helps us get better,” said Sullivan.

Recap

FAU won the opening tipoff courtesy of forward Alana Rouser. Moore went to the line and scored FAU’s first game points, making both free throws. Moore then got right back on defense and made an impressive block.

After their first media timeout, Lewis scored her first points of the game and the Owls’ first points in more than two minutes. As they did on Friday, the Owls played strong defense and were able to keep the Governors on their toes.

Austin Peay then went on an unanswered seven-minute scoring run.

The Owls had a quiet first quarter, leading 9-4 at the end of the period.

The Governors scored the first points of the second quarter, but Jenks put up two more points for the Owls, making both of her free throws. At that point, the Owls were 75% at the free-throw line.

The Governors were off to a strong start, going on a 6-0 scoring run within the first three minutes of the second quarter, but Ingram answered immediately with a layup.

Although she played a quiet game from the start, Perry made great plays and even better shots, shooting 50% from three.

The Owls struggled with turnovers this quarter, sacrificing six points off turnovers; however, more was needed to affect their lead, which has yet to be broken the entire game thus far. Their solid defensive and effective board-grabbing was able to help keep the Owls afloat.

Contributions from Ingram and Perry this quarter were also crucial turning points for the Lady Owls. The Owls held on to the lead going into halftime (27-26).

Austin Peay scored the first points of the third quarter. The Governors went on an 11-0 scoring run, breaking the Owls’ lead. Rodgers scored the Owls’ first bucket after not scoring for over six minutes off an and-one.

Nearing the end of the third quarter, the Owls made a tremendous comeback, going on a 10-2 scoring run. Strong defense and efficient play-making from players like Moore and Perry were able to help keep the game close.

The Owls trail by four points going into the final quarter 46-42.

Perry scored the first points of the quarter for the Owls but was then assessed a technical foul, putting the Governors’ lead back to four. Rodgers shot and made two free throws to cut the game by one point; not too long after, the Governers answered with a mid-range jump shot.

Jenks was fouled on the basket and tied the game at 52, making the free throw.

Austin Peay scored a three shortly after, putting the Governors up again. On the next possession, Perry drains a three to cut the lead to one with five minutes remaining in the game. Rodgers then gets a steal off a fast break and lays it up to put the Owls up by one after trailing most of the second half.

With just two seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Governors shot a three-pointer to put them up by one point. The Owls could get the last shot off, but the basket was no good.

The Owls came up short with a tough loss, 59-58, breaking their undefeated record at home.

FAU will go on the road to play the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs this Wednesday, Dec. 4, who are ranked 17th in the country.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere, a great opportunity to test ourselves against some of the country’s top 10-15 players; we’re excited about the opportunity to go over there and compete,” said Sullivan.

