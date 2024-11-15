The dancing athletes: A look into FAU’s Flygirls and Co. Dance Team

Florida Atlantic University’s Flygirls and Co. Dance Team are more than just sideline performers at games — they’re powerhouse dancers who induce attention on national stages.

Flygirls are one of the two Spirit squads at FAU along with the cheer team, consisting of 27 members this season.

The team performs not only at football and basketball games but also at the National Dance Alliance Nationals (NDA). They compete in Division 1A Hip Hop and Team Performance at NDA.

“We aren’t just some dance team that performs, we are athletes,” said Marissa Ritz, freshman and exercise science major who joined the team in fall 2024. “Even if you see us for four hours outside of those games, just know that as hot as you guys are, we are also hot, we are also sweaty, we are also dying. But yet, we still have to keep a smile on our faces, and we are really hard workers,” said Ritz.

The team practices three days a week with lifting workouts. They practice on Mondays for four hours and three hours Tuesday/Thursday, and they have hour-long weight training sessions on Wednesdays and Fridays. They are also required to attend three-hour study halls per week. When they begin training for nationals, however, they may hold more practices as needed to work on their two routines.

The adjustment to the team’s level and 12-hour training commitment per week was difficult for Ritz at first, but she learned it was important to rest.

“It definitely helps that we have three hours of study hall time because, as soon as I check in, I am locked in on my schoolwork, and for three hours, I try to bang out as much as I can,” said Ritz.

Christian Patterson, who began dancing at 14, is also a rookie in Flygirls and Co. and is one of two men on the team this year. As a newer dancer, he was surprised by how intense the work ethic of this team was and how time-consuming the commitment was.

“The biggest adjustment was work ethic because at my old team, it wasn’t as strict as it is now, especially being on a college team,” Patterson said.

Patterson’s first performance with the team was at the FAU vs Military Academy Football game on Sept. 7.

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous, but I was proud of myself. I love performing, and the fact that I was able to do so at such a high level and in front of a huge audience, like at the football game, was so amazing,” said Patterson.

As one of the men on the team, Patterson discussed the pressure he feels in terms of performance.

“Of course, we are going to be looked at because we are two guys, so I do feel like we have to make sure we are breaking it every time and performing,” said Patterson.

Head coach Claudia Soto believes having men since 2017 has brought positive energy to the team.

“They definitely bring a different dynamic to the team. They have been great so far, and we’ve been enjoying having them on the team and creating a different perspective of what the Flygirls and Co. is,” said Soto.

Soto, who was previously assistant coach of the team for five years, is going into her 10th season with FAU Spirit as coach for Flygirls and head spirit coordinator for the cheer team as well. She began coaching in hopes of making a difference for young adults.

“I felt like this was in the avenue of what I want to do as far as dance goes. The biggest thing was that I was hoping to make a difference in young people’s lives in that age group, not only in dance but also to help guide and coach them in other ways,” said Soto.

As the NDA Nationals is approaching in April, the team’s training will increase. This includes refining, working out and perfecting those routines during the FAU basketball season.

“National Dance Alliance Nationals is one performance, and you work for it for three months or really the whole season. Our goal, generally, is to be in the top five, but that’s really up to whatever everyone else brings and the judges at that point,” Soto said.

Addison Goguen, a senior exercise major, is one of the team’s three leaders. She has been a member of Flygirls for four years now and feels that the team members made her feel right at home.

“I just stayed because the group of girls and guys provides a good bonding experience, and I met so many other people because of that,” said Goguen. “Just having that solid foundation of the team made me want to keep going. The most rewarding thing about the whole experience is having that family.”

As a leader, Goguen has to call out the sidelines, learn and teach dances, and make an itinerary for each practice day. She talks about how having such a big responsibility is easier when she has the other two leaders to help with this role. Alongside Goguen, Alex Texidor-Abel and Ashley Walesh lead the Flygirls and Co. this season.

“… It’s a big responsibility, so stepping into that role, I was definitely nervous, but having those two girls with me made it so much easier,” said Goguen.

Going into her senior year, Goguen hopes the Flygirls and Co. make it to the top five at NDA nationals.

“My freshman year, my team was a top five hip hop team, so coming from that is just really trying to push ourselves and using our choreography to our advantage and giving it absolutely everything we have. It’s difficult; we are competing against the top teams in the nation,” Goguen said. “I want to leave on the same note I came in.”

Goguen said they should be recognized more for their dedication, as she believes the Fly Girls are overlooked.

“… People don’t know how much we put into this… We are an incredibly talented team, and I want people to watch us more. I want people to know who we are, what we do and how hard we work, and support us through nationals season,” said Goguen.

